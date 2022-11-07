ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 21

C3_Griller
3d ago

why would someone fight simply having to show your DL at a checkpoint? Driving is a privilege, not a right and people with warrants have been snagged in these checkpoints. Much fuss about nothing

Reply(8)
11
the nuke
3d ago

if a punk is driving under the influence, must be arrested! n must provide evidence of dl, n liability..... back the blue!!! down with the Democrats who embrace criminals !

Reply
3
TED ROS
3d ago

Possession of a DL is required to confirm the subject is a legit driver with no arrest warrant.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4 News

City of Vallejo to pay $2.8M in wrongful death lawsuit

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-million dollar lawsuit over a 2017 police killing is now settled. The City of Vallejo is set to pay more than $2 million to the family of Angel Ramos. The 21-year-old was shot and killed during a fight when police said he was armed with a knife. Ramos’ family has […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
vallejosun.com

Fox declares victory in Vallejo school board re-election bid

VALLEJO – John Fox sighed heavily Wednesday, confessing he was happy the election was over after going full-steam since February. Fox secured a second term on the Vallejo school board, easily beating fellow Trustee Tony Gross and challenger naturopathic practitioner Ajit S. Bhandal to represent Trustee Area 5, which encompasses Southeast Vallejo, including the Glen Cove neighborhood.
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy