ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Comments / 1

Related
Noisecreep

Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement

The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Noisecreep

Who Ozzy Osbourne Wants + Doesn’t Want to Play Him in New Biopic

Music biopics have become one of the most popular type of movie to make over the last several years, with more being announced for different artists every few months. We know there's one about Ozzy Osbourne underway, and he recently revealed who he does and does not want to portray him in it.
Noisecreep

Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Noisecreep

Why Nikki Sixx Says John 5 ‘Checks All the Boxes’ for Motley Crue

Motley Crue recently revealed that guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper) will be taking over for retiree Mick Mars. Understandably, fans, musicians and other entertainment professionals reacted in a variety of ways, leading bassist Nikki Sixx to confirm that John 5 “checks all the boxes” for the band.
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
Noisecreep

See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up for Halloween

Dressing up for Halloween isn't for everyone, but for those who partake in the tradition, it's usually the best part of spooky season. A lot of rock and metal fans choose to dress up as their favorite musicians for the festivities, so it's fun to see what the actual musicians dress up as themselves.
Noisecreep

Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Noisecreep

Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell

While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Noisecreep

When Musicians Threaten to Fight Their Fans

Sometimes interactions between musicians and fans can get ugly, resulting in an artist threatening to destroy one of their followers. Sebastian Bach had a good reason to go off on a fan, as the crowd member allegedly pushed or bumped into the singer’s mother. “That's my f—ing mother right there, you jack-off! I'm gonna f—ing beat your f—ing face in,” Bach screamed from the stage. “Don't f— around with my f—ing mother if you f—ing wanna get out of here alive! Don't anybody f—ing touch my f—ing mother or I'll jump right the f— in here! F—ing Google that s—.”
Noisecreep

See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show

Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Noisecreep

August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Noisecreep

Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Noisecreep

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy