Sometimes interactions between musicians and fans can get ugly, resulting in an artist threatening to destroy one of their followers. Sebastian Bach had a good reason to go off on a fan, as the crowd member allegedly pushed or bumped into the singer’s mother. “That's my f—ing mother right there, you jack-off! I'm gonna f—ing beat your f—ing face in,” Bach screamed from the stage. “Don't f— around with my f—ing mother if you f—ing wanna get out of here alive! Don't anybody f—ing touch my f—ing mother or I'll jump right the f— in here! F—ing Google that s—.”

11 DAYS AGO