Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
Fans React to K.K. Downing Reuniting Onstage with Judas Priest at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Yesterday (Nov. 5), Judas Priest were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after winning the Musical Excellence award. While the band’s inclusion was certainly exciting, fans were just as thrilled to see the current line-up reunite and play alongside ex-guitarist K.K. Downing after more than a decade apart.
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Who Ozzy Osbourne Wants + Doesn’t Want to Play Him in New Biopic
Music biopics have become one of the most popular type of movie to make over the last several years, with more being announced for different artists every few months. We know there's one about Ozzy Osbourne underway, and he recently revealed who he does and does not want to portray him in it.
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Why Nikki Sixx Says John 5 ‘Checks All the Boxes’ for Motley Crue
Motley Crue recently revealed that guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper) will be taking over for retiree Mick Mars. Understandably, fans, musicians and other entertainment professionals reacted in a variety of ways, leading bassist Nikki Sixx to confirm that John 5 “checks all the boxes” for the band.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up for Halloween
Dressing up for Halloween isn't for everyone, but for those who partake in the tradition, it's usually the best part of spooky season. A lot of rock and metal fans choose to dress up as their favorite musicians for the festivities, so it's fun to see what the actual musicians dress up as themselves.
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell
While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
When Musicians Threaten to Fight Their Fans
Sometimes interactions between musicians and fans can get ugly, resulting in an artist threatening to destroy one of their followers. Sebastian Bach had a good reason to go off on a fan, as the crowd member allegedly pushed or bumped into the singer’s mother. “That's my f—ing mother right there, you jack-off! I'm gonna f—ing beat your f—ing face in,” Bach screamed from the stage. “Don't f— around with my f—ing mother if you f—ing wanna get out of here alive! Don't anybody f—ing touch my f—ing mother or I'll jump right the f— in here! F—ing Google that s—.”
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album
Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Reveals His Go-To Horror Movies for Halloween
It's the most wonderful time of the year for horror fanatic Kirk Hammett. Ahead of Halloween weekend, the Metallica guitarist is sharing his go-to movies and more in a new interview with Gibson TV's "Metal and Monsters" series (Oct. 26) where he explains his love for all things spooky. Hammett...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
David Ellefson Doesn’t Own New Megadeth Album – ‘I F–king Moved On’
Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! was one of the biggest metal releases of the year, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Former bassist David Ellefson, however, is not one of the many owners of the record, and insists he has no intentions of ever having a copy.
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 1