Why Nikki Sixx Says John 5 ‘Checks All the Boxes’ for Motley Crue

Motley Crue recently revealed that guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper) will be taking over for retiree Mick Mars. Understandably, fans, musicians and other entertainment professionals reacted in a variety of ways, leading bassist Nikki Sixx to confirm that John 5 “checks all the boxes” for the band.
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement

The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
‘Hellraiser’ Pinhead Actor Reveals His Metal Fandom, Calls Dani Filth a ‘Trailblazer’

Given his look and aesthetic from the Hellraiser films, it should probably come as no surprise that actor Doug Bradley (aka Pinhead from the horror classic) has found some kindred spirits in the rock and metal world. In fact, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the actor reveals his metal fandom and how great it has been to see the ties to his iconic role that was first originated in 1987.
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Garbage’s Shirley Manson Goes Grindcore to Deliver Defiant Message

Garbage's Shirley Manson is showing another side of her musical talent, joining the queer grindcore outfit HIRS Collective on arguably the heaviest song she's ever been a part of. The track is called "We're Still Here" and it's part of a guest-filled new record of the same name. This isn't...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell

While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
