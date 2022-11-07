Read full article on original website
Why Nikki Sixx Says John 5 ‘Checks All the Boxes’ for Motley Crue
Motley Crue recently revealed that guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper) will be taking over for retiree Mick Mars. Understandably, fans, musicians and other entertainment professionals reacted in a variety of ways, leading bassist Nikki Sixx to confirm that John 5 “checks all the boxes” for the band.
See The Black Dahlia Murder Play First Show Since Trevor Strnad’s Death
As promised, The Black Dahlia Murder returned to the concert stage on Friday night (Oct. 28), playing their first show since the death of frontman Trevor Strnad earlier this spring. Strnad died back in May at the age of 41, and in the period after his death the band contemplated...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album
Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Post Malone Pays Tribute to Power Trip by Wearing Band’s T-Shirt at Arena Show
Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26). The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt for most of the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.
Pantera Among First 15 Bands Announced for Norway’s Tons of Rock 2023 Festival Lineup
It's a bit of a piecemeal pace, but more and more dates continue to be added for the Pantera celebration shows featuring Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante sitting in. The latest addition comes via Norway's Tons of Rock Festival which is set to take place June 22-24 in Oslo, Norway next year.
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
‘Hellraiser’ Pinhead Actor Reveals His Metal Fandom, Calls Dani Filth a ‘Trailblazer’
Given his look and aesthetic from the Hellraiser films, it should probably come as no surprise that actor Doug Bradley (aka Pinhead from the horror classic) has found some kindred spirits in the rock and metal world. In fact, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the actor reveals his metal fandom and how great it has been to see the ties to his iconic role that was first originated in 1987.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Reveals His Go-To Horror Movies for Halloween
It's the most wonderful time of the year for horror fanatic Kirk Hammett. Ahead of Halloween weekend, the Metallica guitarist is sharing his go-to movies and more in a new interview with Gibson TV's "Metal and Monsters" series (Oct. 26) where he explains his love for all things spooky. Hammett...
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Fans React to K.K. Downing Reuniting Onstage with Judas Priest at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Yesterday (Nov. 5), Judas Priest were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after winning the Musical Excellence award. While the band’s inclusion was certainly exciting, fans were just as thrilled to see the current line-up reunite and play alongside ex-guitarist K.K. Downing after more than a decade apart.
Garbage’s Shirley Manson Goes Grindcore to Deliver Defiant Message
Garbage's Shirley Manson is showing another side of her musical talent, joining the queer grindcore outfit HIRS Collective on arguably the heaviest song she's ever been a part of. The track is called "We're Still Here" and it's part of a guest-filled new record of the same name. This isn't...
Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in Sumo Wrestler Suit
It doesn't get much bigger than Lorna Shore at the moment, but for Halloween, frontman Will Ramos was making sure he was the largest person in the room, donning an inflatable sumo wrestler suit for the festivities. Ramos and the band took the stage at the White Oak Music Hall...
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
System of a Down’s Serj Tankian – ‘Toxicity’ Release Period Was ‘F–king Stressful as F–k’
For many bands, the period surrounding the release of their biggest albums is usually thought of fondly. But that's not necessarily the case for System of a Down, as Serj Tankian reveals in a new interview that the period surrounding the release of Toxicity was "really, really dicey." Admittedly, there...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Sebastian Bach + Michael Sweet Bury the Hatchet, Say the Internet Fueled the Fire
Over the weekend, Sebastian Bach and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet were finally able to bury the hatchet after a years-long feud aboard the KISS Kruise. After addressing the feud, the rockers noted that the internet really fueled the fire that had started between them. Ironically, the feud started on the...
David Ellefson Doesn’t Own New Megadeth Album – ‘I F–king Moved On’
Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! was one of the biggest metal releases of the year, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Former bassist David Ellefson, however, is not one of the many owners of the record, and insists he has no intentions of ever having a copy.
Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell
While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
