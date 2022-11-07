Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching
Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for ...
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Yardbarker
Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett explains why QB Russell Wilson began wearing wristband
Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about. Hackett indicated to reporters...
Yardbarker
Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tulane one-ups ESPN, builds own 'College GameDay' set before huge game
"GameDay" isn't coming to New Orleans for this Saturday's broadcast, so Tulane made its own version of ESPN's flagship college football show. The College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings find No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) at its highest ranking in the CFP's eight-year history. The team was never ranked by the committee prior to this year. In 2021, Tulane won two games.
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
Yardbarker
Reporter reveals incredible confrontation he had with former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer
It is no secret that sometimes NFL figures and the media people that cover them find themselves at odds. Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, seems to have taken that to the extreme. In an appearance on “The Sports Talkers Podcast,” Pro Football Talk editor Mike Florio shared a...
UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of AAC rivals meet up in New Orleans with the No. 1 position in the conference standings on the line as UCF and Tulane square off in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. UCF comes in at 7-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play sitting at second in the league standings, while ...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Scorebook Live
Photo gallery: Plant defeats Sumner and to claim its first playoff win since 2018
TAMPA, Fla.- For what looked like a game that could really get away from the Plant Panthers turned into a jubilant mood at the end. The Panthers turned things around in a full 180 and came back from a 20-point first half deficit to defeat the Sumner Stingrays 37-34 Friday night in a thriller. ...
UCF vs. Tulane prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
UCF vs. Tulane prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: ESPN2 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ 'I’m still the reigning two-time MVP' comment causes controversy
On Tuesday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reminded the world who he is. This season is undoubtably one of the worst seasons the Green Bay Packers have had during the Aaron Rodgers era. Losing five games in a row and sitting at 3-6 is not how Packers fans imagined this season unfolding.
Yardbarker
NBA Star Damian Lillard ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ At Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby & Darren Waller If They Wanted To Leave Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday with a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Raiders jumped out to an impressive 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but saw it evaporate over the final 40 minutes of the game with poor play and coaching.
Comments / 0