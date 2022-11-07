Off-White™ and heritage British footwear brand Church’s are taking a step back in time with the arrival of its third collaboration, following their summer drop. Inspired by classic dress shoes, the collection includes two refreshed versions of the timeless silhouette. Starting out strong with the Shannon Cut Lines, the derby style shoe appears in black calf leather and boasts a polished leather binder finish. Nodding to the expert craftsmanship that goes into creating the elegant footwear, the upper is adorned with silk-screen printed drawings of stitching and scissors, while co-branded motifs rest on the insoles. Slim waxed cotton laces cheekily bear “Shoelaces” text, whereas bold green leather zip tie tags carry on Off-White™’s trademark branding. Durable diamond rubber soles keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, ensuring optimal comfort.

