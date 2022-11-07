Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
Hypebae
Emily Bode Aujla of BODE Wins the 2022 CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year Award
Emily Bode of BODE has been named the CFDA 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year. While this is already a huge accomplishment for the designer, who founded the brand in 2016, it’s an even bigger deal considering who she was up against. This year, her competition was Fear of God‘s Jerry Lorenzo, Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria.
Hypebae
Off-White™ x Church's Return With Third Footwear Collection
Off-White™ and heritage British footwear brand Church’s are taking a step back in time with the arrival of its third collaboration, following their summer drop. Inspired by classic dress shoes, the collection includes two refreshed versions of the timeless silhouette. Starting out strong with the Shannon Cut Lines, the derby style shoe appears in black calf leather and boasts a polished leather binder finish. Nodding to the expert craftsmanship that goes into creating the elegant footwear, the upper is adorned with silk-screen printed drawings of stitching and scissors, while co-branded motifs rest on the insoles. Slim waxed cotton laces cheekily bear “Shoelaces” text, whereas bold green leather zip tie tags carry on Off-White™’s trademark branding. Durable diamond rubber soles keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, ensuring optimal comfort.
Hypebae
Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY
Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
Hypebae
Drake Is Reportedly Working on a Chrome Hearts Collab
Drake, who is being sued alongside 21 Savage by Vogue publisher Condé Nast for making fake magazine covers, is reportedly working on a collaboration with Chrome Hearts. As reported by Page Six, the Canadian rapper recently visited New York City for a meeting with Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts. An insider noted that the two met at a small cocktail bar “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points,” while another source shared that the two are “longtime friends” and a collaboration “wouldn’t be unusual” as “they’re super close.”
Hypebae
SHAVONE. Releases 'Black Internet Effect': Her Journey as a Racial Change-Maker in Tech
Multi-hyphenate creative, activist, fashion, music and tech force SHAVONE. has become the industry’s favorite renaissance woman in her own right. Authentic, committed and utterly influential, SHAVONE. is a true norm disrupter. Not only is she on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list but the mogul stands out for being a classically-trained musician, FORD model and now Tiktok’s Head of Global Diversity and Inclusion Communications. Her restless support for women in creative fields and commitment to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities has made her a recognized advocate of creativity and inclusion.
Hypebae
Flea Takes Center Stage for Stussy x Dries Van Noten's New Campaign
After A$AP Nast teased the collaboration earlier this month, we have been patiently waiting for Stussy and Dries Van Noten‘s collection and it’s finally here — almost. The Belgian fashion label and Southern California brand have joined forces to present a psychedelic offering that effortlessly merges their juxtaposing aesthetics.
Hypebae
Casetify Spotlights Yayoi Kusama in Latest Tech Accessories Collaboration
Casetify, which recently dropped collaborations with Sailor Moon, Harry Potter, BLACKPINK and more, is highlighting the iconic works of Yayoi Kusama in its latest release. The tech accessories collection is a partnership with Hong Kong’s M+ museum, which is set to open a major retrospective exhibition dedicated to the Japanese artist. Titled “Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now,” the show will be an exploration of Kusama’s career while featuring three never-before-seen works.
Hypebae
Bimini Bon Boulash and Winnie Harlow Star in Ciroc's First UK Campaign
Premium French vodka brand CÎROC just dropped its first-ever U.K. campaign, all about “making big moves” and inspiring others to do the same. Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and all-round icon, Bimini Bon Boulash, alongside supermodel Winnie Harlow, the campaign aims to highlight the pioneers of self-expression and celebrating yourself, while revelling in the drama that comes along with it. Spotlighting three of the brand’s most-loved flavours, including Pineapple and Red Berry, the visuals aim to celebrate creative outliers and cultural pioneers.
Hypebae
Matty Bovan’s Vibrant Maximalism Unravels at Now Gallery in London
NOW Gallery has revealed a new site-specific participatory installation exploring Matty Bovan’s dynamic body of work. The York-based designer was granted the opportunity to create his own world within the multi-faceted gallery expanse after receiving the NOW Gallery’s 2022 Fashion Commission. Dubbed “Ribbons,” the immersive experience spotlights Bovan’s textile-rich designs. For the special commission, the creative has installed a ceiling-high, hand-knitted jumper that showcases his meticulous process of thinking and making.
Hypebae
Sporty & Rich Taps adidas Originals for Vintage-Inspired Sportswear
Adidas Originals and Los Angeles-based label, Sporty & Rich, have teamed up to present their first-ever collaboration. Taking cues from Sporty’s wellness and self-care ethos, the capsule collection sees the brand offer its fresh take on signature adidas footwear and apparel. Drawing on the aesthetic of vintage sportswear, the collection seeks to convey a holistic message of rest and replenishment through an array of cozy staples and loungewear classics.
Hypebae
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon's Collab Gets Official Release Date
MM6 Maison Margiela has teamed up with Salomon to officially unveil their capsule collaboration, first seen on the Maison Margiela Fall/Winter 2023 runway show. Inspired by the everyday, the collaboration sees both brands celebrating “the unsung beauty of quotidian dressing,” according to the press release. Footwear makes up the first iteration of the collection, offering an irreverent take on the outdoor apparel label’s performance-oriented design.
