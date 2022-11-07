Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect wanted after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS - One of the men facing a capital murder trial for a deadly July 4 weekend shooting last year is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Bryce Jones. They said he cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation. Cody Lane Neely. Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
KTEN.com
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building
DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
KLTV
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10,...
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
KLTV
Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County. KXAS in Dallas reports that a Dallas police spokesperson says that officers responded to an active shooter call just before 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building, which is located in the 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway.
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
fox4news.com
Bond set at $500K for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed Dallas officer
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer is now out of the hospital and in jail. Myra Rebollar is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the Oct. 11 crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Arellano was on his way to work when Rebollar...
WFAA
Funeral to be held for woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash
Florence Kelly, 82, died after the suspect vehicle hit her car, according to police. The suspect and two passengers left their vehicle, leaving a girl pinned inside.
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
