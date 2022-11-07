ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Airline flights resume between Colombia and Venezuela

By MANUEL RUEDA
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela resumed Monday as relations improve between the South American neighbors following the election of Colombia’s first leftist president.

The first flight to connect both countries was operated by Turpial, an airline owned by a retired Venezuelan air force coronel. Satena, which is owned by Colombia’s air force, will run the second flight between the countries, which is scheduled to take off from Bogota’s international airport Wednesday.

One way tickets for the 90-minute flight between Caracas and Bogota are selling on Turpial’s site for $240, a fee about twelve times Venezuela's monthy minimum wage. The cheapest one-way tickets on Satena's website are selling for $300.

Several airlines have applied to operate the route between Bogota and Caracas, including Latam, the largest carrier in Latin America, and Wingo, a budget airline owned by Copa Holdings.

So far only Turpial, Satena and Venezuelan airline Laser have permits from Venezuelan officials to operate the route.

Venezuela’s state-owned airline Conviasa had been granted a permit in September to run fligths between both countries but it was revoked by Colombian authorities following a U.S. government complaint. Conviasa was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020, along with dozens of Venezuelan officials who have been accused of commiting human rights abuses.

After Conviasa was denied permission to operate on the route, Venezuelan officials cancelled a permit that had been granted to Wingo to start operating flights in October.

Venezuela broke off diplomatic ties with Colombia in 2019 after its then conservative government backed U.S.-led efforts to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections. But flights between Colombia and Venezeuela functioned normally until the pandemic broke out in 2020 and airports shut down across South America.

In September, Colombia and Venezuela re-established diplomatic ties, following the election of Gustavo Petro, a leftist, to Colombia’s presidency. Petro has steered Colombia away from efforts to isolate Maduro, whose re-election in 2018 was considered to be fraudulent by dozens of countries.

Colombia’s new president is trying to work with Maduro on trade and security issues and has asked for Venezuela’s support in peace talks with the National Liberation Army, a rebel group that operates on both sides of the Colombia-Venezuela border.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

NOV. 4-10, 2022 The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France's industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a "Plastic Man," an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

Dozens of countries including the United States, India, Australia, Kenya, and the European Commission have launched a 12-month plan to boost  technologies that would help tackle global warming
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy