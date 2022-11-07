ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Bethenny Frankel Calls for Elon Musk to Fix Voting: 'I'm Frightened'

Bethenny Frankel has just the person in mind to fix democracy—and no, he's not a politician. In the newest episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the reality TV star recounted her recent "bizarre" voting experience and suggested that Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, should help to improve the ballot box.
Newsweek

Mom Dragged for Letting Fiance Emotionally Manipulate Children: 'Damaging'

Members of a popular internet forum were disgusted after one mother chronicled the manipulative tactics her fiance has repeatedly used on her three children. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA******, Redditor u/throwawayfianceissue (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said her partner frequently sets her kids up for failure, and revealed at which point she realized enough was enough.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy