Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
WBBJ
District 25 Senator Ed Jackson wins reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee Senate District 25 has now ended. Republican nominee Ed Jackson has secured the seat for the District 25 once again. Jackson has served two previous terms, serving the people of Jackson for a total of eight years. Jackson says he’s very...
WBBJ
Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
WBBJ
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
theutcecho.com
Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results
The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all Clarksville races, plus governor and Congress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Election results were delayed as voters remained in a long line at Woodlawn Elementary for over an hour past 7 p.m. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WBBJ
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Comments / 0