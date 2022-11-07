ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

District 25 Senator Ed Jackson wins reelection

JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee Senate District 25 has now ended. Republican nominee Ed Jackson has secured the seat for the District 25 once again. Jackson has served two previous terms, serving the people of Jackson for a total of eight years. Jackson says he’s very...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
TENNESSEE STATE
theutcecho.com

Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results

The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Robertson County Source

November 8, 2022 Election Results

Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
TENNESSEE STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBBJ

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE

