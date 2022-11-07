Ohio State basketball season opener vs. Robert Morris: How to watch, listen, and stream the game Sunday

Are you ready for this? We don’t blame you if the Ohio State basketball season kind of snuck up on you with the run the Buckeye football team is making on the gridiron this fall, but we’re here to get you back on track.

The Buckeyes have already had some preseason activity in the Bahamas and a scrimmage, but now it’s time to do it for real with a roster that has eleven (that is not a typo) new faces on it. We’d be crazy if we told you that we know what to expect this season with so many unknowns, but the bar is still set high to try and get to the NCAA Tournament.

That all starts tonight when Ohio State hosts Robert Morris of the Horizon league. There’s no better way to top off your Monday than to take in the start of the Ohio State hoops season, so we’re here for you.

If you are looking for the game, we have all the information you need to see what will probably be many fans’ first glimpse of this team. Here is how to find and watch or listen to the game.

Basic info

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: N/A

Live Streaming: BTN+ (a subscription-only streaming site as part of the Big Ten Network)

TV announcers:

Matt Goldman

Kole Emplit

Tyler Danburg

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.