ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball season opener vs. Robert Morris: How to watch, listen, and stream the game Sunday

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3YT5_0j2FRdAa00

Are you ready for this? We don’t blame you if the Ohio State basketball season kind of snuck up on you with the run the Buckeye football team is making on the gridiron this fall, but we’re here to get you back on track.

The Buckeyes have already had some preseason activity in the Bahamas and a scrimmage, but now it’s time to do it for real with a roster that has eleven (that is not a typo) new faces on it. We’d be crazy if we told you that we know what to expect this season with so many unknowns, but the bar is still set high to try and get to the NCAA Tournament.

That all starts tonight when Ohio State hosts Robert Morris of the Horizon league. There’s no better way to top off your Monday than to take in the start of the Ohio State hoops season, so we’re here for you.

If you are looking for the game, we have all the information you need to see what will probably be many fans’ first glimpse of this team. Here is how to find and watch or listen to the game.

Basic info

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: N/A

Live Streaming: BTN+ (a subscription-only streaming site as part of the Big Ten Network)

TV announcers:

  • Matt Goldman
  • Kole Emplit
  • Tyler Danburg

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

  • Paul Keels (play-by-play)
  • Ron Stokes (analysis)

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
CLEVELAND, OH
Eleven Warriors

It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.

Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
Daily Standard

Two Riders sign

ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
worktruckonline.com

Fyda Acquired Buckeye Western Star and Yard Trucks of Ohio

Fyda has acquired Buckeye Western Star of Columbus and the Kalmar Ottawa business portion of Yard Trucks of Ohio, located in Cincinnati. The deal was inked on Nov. 8, 2022. “With this strategic purchase, Fyda Freightliner Columbus, Inc. is proud to offer sales, parts, service, and body work for Western Star trucks, as well as provide sales, service, parts, and rental for the Kalmar Ottawa products,” said Gary Tiffan, general manager of Fyda’s Columbus and Zanesville operations.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy