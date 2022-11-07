ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From Iconoclast To Icon: Audemars Piguet Celebrates The Royal Oak's 50th Anniversary With Trailblazer Heron Preston

By Caroline Brown
 3 days ago
PIX11

Harlem mural celebrates upcoming ‘Black Panther’ sequel

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new mural in Harlem is celebrating the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”  The mural was painted on the outside of the Caribbean Starr restaurant on the corner of West 124th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.  Marvel Studios teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Vince […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards; You can get them at these subway stations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters working “9 to 5” can soon swipe at subway stations with Dolly Parton MetroCards. The MTA, in partnership with Dolly Records and Sony Music Entertainment, announced the release of 50,000 Dolly-themed MetroCards. They’ll be available for purchase as early as Wednesday. The cards honor the release of Parton’s album “Dolly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway for 33-Story Tower at 1299 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation work is underway at 1299 Third Avenue, the site of a 33-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Elad Group, which purchased the plot for $61 million in April, the 420-foot-tall structure will yield 47 units. Press Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 74th and East 75th Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan

A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
MANHATTAN, NY

