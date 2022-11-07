From Iconoclast To Icon: Audemars Piguet Celebrates The Royal Oak's 50th Anniversary With Trailblazer Heron Preston

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
suggest.com
Historic Moment In New York Marathon As First Non-Binary Winner Takes Home Prize Money
At this year’s New York Marathon, the largest number of nonbinary runners in the history of the race competed for the top prize. The marathon also made history for being the first World Major Marathon to award prize money to a nonbinary athlete. ‘I Have To Go Prove That...
Harlem mural celebrates upcoming ‘Black Panther’ sequel
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new mural in Harlem is celebrating the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The mural was painted on the outside of the Caribbean Starr restaurant on the corner of West 124th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. Marvel Studios teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Vince […]
fox5ny.com
Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
queenoftheclick.com
Sebastian is For Adoption at Sean Casey in Bklyn
This dog is adorable and can be adopted this weekend at Sean Casey Animal Rescue 153 East 3rd Street in Brooklyn. Openfrom 11 am until 7 pm.
MTA releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards; You can get them at these subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters working “9 to 5” can soon swipe at subway stations with Dolly Parton MetroCards. The MTA, in partnership with Dolly Records and Sony Music Entertainment, announced the release of 50,000 Dolly-themed MetroCards. They’ll be available for purchase as early as Wednesday. The cards honor the release of Parton’s album “Dolly […]
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway for 33-Story Tower at 1299 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation work is underway at 1299 Third Avenue, the site of a 33-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Elad Group, which purchased the plot for $61 million in April, the 420-foot-tall structure will yield 47 units. Press Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 74th and East 75th Streets.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
norwoodnews.org
Unconfirmed Reports of a Power Outage in Williamsbridge, Con Edison Notified
Norwood News has received as yet unconfirmed reports of a power outage affecting residents in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx in ZIP code 10467. (This is also the ZIP code for Norwood News, and so far, our lights are on.) We contacted Con Edison for a status update and...
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NY1
Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan
A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
WEATHER: Nicole's remnants to blast NYC area with waves of rain, 50 mph wind gusts
The New York City area will be menaced by heavy rain, high winds and potential tornadoes on Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole barrel through the Tri-State after lashing Florida.
Comments / 0