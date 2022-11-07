ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2jkP_0j2FR5RF00

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for the approaching storm 02:13

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.

The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."

She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain vigilant. Now is the time for families to be prepared and have their hurricane plan in place and have a kit in place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jcfiy_0j2FR5RF00
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on storm preparations 04:34

She said there was more information available through MiamiDade.Gov.

"We expect about 1 to 2 feet in storm surge," she said. "It's a concern but not a great concern. We can manage the storm surge."

On Miami Beach, the city has 6 temporary pumps in place and three additional pumps if needed.

Some residents told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are taking no chances.

Terry Weeks said "You never know with a storm that can grow in intensity at the last second. You don't want to be caught with your pants down and better to be over-prepared than under-prepared."

For 8 years, Rene Cuenca, the President of ECO restoration, has restored homes after flooding. He said there were a number of ways to protect your home from possible flooding.

"The first thing is sandbags and you should use them by any cracks and put them close together so the flood waters do not go anywhere. And if there are any cracks in the side of your home, you should fix those. Watch out too about wind-driven rain that can come in through windows."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward reports widespread beach erosion after Nicole lashes coast

POMPANO BEACH - Broward beaches took a beating during Hurricane Nicole Wednesday. Relentless pounding waves stripped beaches of sand causing widespread erosion.Charles Dube saw it when he stepped outside his door Thursday and onto the south end of Pompano Beach."The waves were intense Wednesday night.  I lost at least 75 feet of sand," he said.On Thursday, Broward Beach Program Manager Jacob Rice traveled from Hallandale Beach up to Pompano Beach with a crew to document the erosion on the more than 20 miles of beaches in the county."The south end below Port Everglades appeared to be hit the worst," he...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Veterans Day 2022: Here's how to celebrate

Miami - On November 11, Veterans Day is celebrated annually by thanking those who have served in the US military. To make the day extra special for veterans, South Florida has many events where you can show your support this Friday. See events below: Adoption Special in Honor of Veterans- Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Humane Society of Broward County has many amazing pets waiting to be adopted. In honor of Veteran's Day pets one year of age and older will be half price for any adopter Monday, November 7 - Sunday November 13th. That's a $75 savings on dog adoption...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida coastal shops back in business after Nicole

FORT LAUDERDALE - As storm surge from Hurricane Nicole came onto shore, many coastal shop owners and businesses wondered what the aftermath would be like as the sun came up Thursday morning. CBS4 talked with one chocolate shop owner who was stressed seeing what happened following Hurricane Ian. "I was feeling a little nervous when the hurricane wasn't going north and it was still coming west. I mean people in Fort Myers really got hit hard and I didn't want it to happen here," Jan Lendi, owner of Jan's Homemade Candies. For over 20 years, Lendi...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy