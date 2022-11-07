ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Brad Feels About Jen ‘Coming Clean’ About Their Infertility Issues During Their Marriage—They’ve Had ‘Ups & Downs’

A well-thought decision. Brad Pitt just reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s confessions of infertility. The Morning Show star opened up about her infertility issues in her Allure cover story and how the media reacted to the constant rumors she was pregnant during her marriage to Brad. A source close to Brad told Hollywood Life about how the Bullet Train actor feels about her decision to be candid in the interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider said. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.” The Friends actress explained...
American Songwriter

The Steve Martin Banjo Prize Announces 2022 Winners

This is no joke! The Steve Martin Banjo Prize has announced its 2022 winners. Named after the comedian-turned-banjo-playing-musician, Steve Martin, two winners receive the prestigious award each year. Martin and the Board of The Steve Martin Banjo Prize have announced the two winners—Bill Evans of Alto, New Mexico, and Enda...
