Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Marion County lung cancer rates among highest in Florida
Far fewer people die of lung cancer in Marion County today than did 20 years ago. The bad news is that, according to Florida Department of Health data, you’re more likely to die of lung cancer in Marion County than in most of the rest of Florida. Thus, the...
Comments / 0