Even though Maryland sports betting apps are not yet live, eager sports fans can now use a FanDuel Maryland promo code to claim free bets at launch. Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) is set to announce which sportsbooks have been awarded mobile licenses later this month. With online sports betting close to becoming a reality, some sportsbooks are offering launch bonuses for new users who create accounts before mobile betting is officially live.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO