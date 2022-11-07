With Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the November 7 episode of Raw, so ends the cash ins for the next 6 months. With rumours of WWE potentially moving the match back to WrestleMania next year, and the concept of Money In The Bank cash-ins being on the mind, it’s time to look at who could be the lucky man and woman to achieve the briefcase next year.

