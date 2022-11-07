Read full article on original website
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
WWE Show Taken Over By Mysterious Message
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) a mysterious message halted the entire show, going to black and a now familiar creepy voice took over!. WWE NXT was interrupted and completely taken over by a creepy message from WWE’s latest mystery, SCRYPTS. During the message, the mysterious SCRYPTS continued to threaten...
16 Potential 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Winners Ranked From Least Likely To Most Likely
With Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the November 7 episode of Raw, so ends the cash ins for the next 6 months. With rumours of WWE potentially moving the match back to WrestleMania next year, and the concept of Money In The Bank cash-ins being on the mind, it’s time to look at who could be the lucky man and woman to achieve the briefcase next year.
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
AEW Rampage To Feature Another All Atlantic Championship Match November 11
AEW Rampage this week is set to feature a stacked card for Friday’s show (November 11) featuring another All Atlantic Championship title defense!. Orange Cassidy is the epitome of a fighting champion as he yet again puts his All Atlantic Championship on the line in a match on AEW Rampage.
Steve Austin Names WWE Hall Of Famer Who ‘Put Him On The Map’
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently identified the WWE Hall of Famer who helped “put him on the map” during their now legendary feud. The six-time WWE Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and former King of the Ring spoke to Complex, saying:. “Hanging out with Bret...
AEW Star Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone
An AEW star has discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in the company. Since his time on the independent scene, Wheeler Yuta has made a name for himself as a superb in-ring competitor. After starting out with Best Friends, 2022 has seen the biggest year yet for Yuta in...
AEW Star Discusses Choosing The Company Over WWE
An AEW star has discussed his reasoning for choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE. Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the wrestling landscape has changed and now the performers have a choice between two major promotions. Anthony Ogogo is an accomplished professional boxer who is an Olympic medalist. He...
Popular AEW Star Reveals He Has One Year Left Under Contract
AEW’s Dustin Rhodes has provided a notable update on his contract status, revealing how long he has left on his current deal. Dustin Rhodes is currently out of action, recovering from an injury. Speaking with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he’s preparing to return to the...
New AEW Signing Praised As ‘One Of Our Best Hires In A Long Time’
AEW continues to amass talent from across the wrestling business, but one name has been called ‘one of our best hires in a long long time.’. Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone praised Renee Paquette, saying:. “She’s wonderful. She’s such a...
Tag Team Breaks Up On AEW Dynamite
A short-lived but popular AEW tag team have officially parted ways on tonight’s (November 9) AEW Dynamite. For the past few weeks, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe have formed a powerful alliance, dubbed ‘WarJoe’. WarJoe had laid waste to any duo...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For November 11, 2022
AEW Rampage spoilers ahead for Friday, November 11, 2022!. If you do not want to be spoiled, then turn back now!. Otherwise scoot ahead to find out what happened when Orange Cassidy defended the AEW All Atlantic Championship. Also set to air on the show, multiple matches in the AEW...
Why MJF Has Been Off TV Revealed On AEW Dynamite
MJF has revealed why he has been off the road after the stunning attack by The Firm on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. In an engaging and unique promo on AEW Dynamite tonight (November 9) MJF detailed why he has been missing from AEW since being attacked by The Firm.
Spoiler On Steel Cage Match To Be Added To AEW Full Gear
A spoiler for a steel cage match set to be added to AEW Full Gear has emerged. The match-up was set during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 8, straight after AEW Dynamite. Read on to find out who will be going toe-to-toe in a steel cage on November...
Scrapped Match From AEW Dynamite November 9 Revealed
Plans for a match that was scrapped from Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. The episode featured six matches in total, with Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match in the main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there...
Former AEW Star Lashes Out At Current Champion
Former AEW star Ivelisse has lashed out at current AEW Women’s WorldChampion Thunder Rosa in a post on her Twitter account. Ivelisse made her AEW debut in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019, and announced her release from the company on April 14, 2021.
Former WWE Star Says They ‘Love’ The NWA Product
A former WWE star has stated they “love” the NWA product. EC3 has been making the rounds around the wrestling landscape since his release from WWE in 2020. From stints in IMPACT and ROH to his current run in NWA, the former WWE star has further made a name for himself everywhere he could.
First AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Semi-Finalist Crowned
AEW announced this year’s edition of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament, culminating at Full Gear. The first match of the tournament took place on tonight’s (November 9) episode of AEW Dynamite in Boston. The match pit The Firm’s Ethan Page, with Stokely Hathaway by his side, against...
