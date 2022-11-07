Read full article on original website
Man in 2005 Kirkwood murder asks Supreme Court to intervene as execution date nears
A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Bobby Bostic, a St. Louis-native who was 16 when he was sentenced to 241 years in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 9, 2022 and immediately spoke at a press conference on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol. Retired St. Louis judge Evelyn Baker, at right, ordered his life sentence but later became among his biggest advocates to allow him a chance at parole.(Clara Bates/The Missouri Independent).
Republicans dominate in local elections
Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state. Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty. “I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in...
Missourians approve amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) – Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. With 99% of precincts reporting, Amendment Three passed with 53.2% of the vote. Missourians will be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as February 2023. The span of elected officials criticizing the initiative...
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Recreational marijuana passes in Missouri, Maryland; fails in three other states
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected legalization...
Republican Eric Schmitt posts 13-point win to become Missouri's U.S. Senator
(The Center Square) – After winning Tuesday's election to become Missouri's next U.S. Senator, Eric Schmitt reminded supporters how his father worked for the brewery that funded his opponent. "Only in America could the son of a night-shift worker at Anheuser-Busch go on to run for the United States...
Missouri voters amend state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana
Amendment 3 asked voters whether to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove bans on marijuana sales, consumption and manufacturing for adults over 21 years old, with some caveats (Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent). Missourians voted Tuesday to become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana, approving a constitutional amendment that also...
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
House Democratic leader Crystal Quade speaks at a capitol news conference. She led Democrats to their biggest pick up of seats in years on Tuesday. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into...
Hurlbert nabs 2nd term in Missouri House
SMITHVILLE — Republican State Rep. Josh Hurlbert said he is humbled and honored that voters in Clay and Clinton counties voted to send him back to Jefferson City. He now serves as in House District 8. Last year, prior to redistricting, Hurlbert served District 12. This will be his...
Republican elected Missouri auditor, the only statewide office led by a Democrat
JEFFERSON CITY — The only statewide office currently held by a Democrat will be led by a Republican starting in January. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected state auditor on Tuesday, easily eclipsing his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Alan Green of north St. Louis County. Fitzpatrick received 59%...
St. Louis area churches help erase people’s medical debt
Churches are banding together to raise money to help residents wipe out medical debt.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
Byers' Beat: Battle over crime lab evidence ends with unexpected compromise, another still wages
ST. LOUIS — One battle for the St. Louis Police Department with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office ended after nearly two years this week, while another that’s been waging for four years continues. Drug evidence piling up from old cases at the St. Louis Crime...
Newcomer Allen takes Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — Challenger Bill Allen, a Republican, won a tight race for the Missouri House District 17 seat by 47 votes against incumbent Mark Ellebracht, according to uncertified returns from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, Nov. 8. Out of the 11,493 votes cast, Allen took 5,770 votes, or...
New bill to nearly double aldermen salaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will be introduced Thursday, that would nearly double the salaries for aldermen serving the City of St. Louis. The requested increase to salaries is known as Board Bill Number 119. It raises current salaries for all aldermen, except the president. The current...
Tracy McCreery wins competitive bid for St. Louis County-based MO Senate seat
Democrat Tracy McCreery wins a competitive bid for a prominent St. Louis County-based state Senate seat.
Brown wins 2nd term in Missouri House
KANSAS CITY-NORTH — In the state representative race for Missouri House District 16, Chris Brown won his second term Tuesday, Nov. 8. With 12 precincts turning in votes in Clay County, Brown netted 7,623 votes, or 58%, of the uncertified count from Clay County Election Board. His challenger, Democrat Fantasia Rene Bernauer, took 5,474 votes or 42% of those cast.
