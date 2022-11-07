ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years

Bobby Bostic, a St. Louis-native who was 16 when he was sentenced to 241 years in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 9, 2022 and immediately spoke at a press conference on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol. Retired St. Louis judge Evelyn Baker, at right, ordered his life sentence but later became among his biggest advocates to allow him a chance at parole.(Clara Bates/The Missouri Independent).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Republicans dominate in local elections

Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state. Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty. “I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in...
BRANSON, MO
Missourians approve amendment legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) – Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. With 99% of precincts reporting, Amendment Three passed with 53.2% of the vote. Missourians will be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as February 2023. The span of elected officials criticizing the initiative...
MISSOURI STATE
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race

After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
Recreational marijuana passes in Missouri, Maryland; fails in three other states

Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected legalization...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri voters amend state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana

Amendment 3 asked voters whether to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove bans on marijuana sales, consumption and manufacturing for adults over 21 years old, with some caveats (Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent). Missourians voted Tuesday to become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana, approving a constitutional amendment that also...
MISSOURI STATE
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

House Democratic leader Crystal Quade speaks at a capitol news conference. She led Democrats to their biggest pick up of seats in years on Tuesday. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into...
MISSOURI STATE
Hurlbert nabs 2nd term in Missouri House

SMITHVILLE — Republican State Rep. Josh Hurlbert said he is humbled and honored that voters in Clay and Clinton counties voted to send him back to Jefferson City. He now serves as in House District 8. Last year, prior to redistricting, Hurlbert served District 12. This will be his...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Newcomer Allen takes Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — Challenger Bill Allen, a Republican, won a tight race for the Missouri House District 17 seat by 47 votes against incumbent Mark Ellebracht, according to uncertified returns from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, Nov. 8. Out of the 11,493 votes cast, Allen took 5,770 votes, or...
MISSOURI STATE
New bill to nearly double aldermen salaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will be introduced Thursday, that would nearly double the salaries for aldermen serving the City of St. Louis. The requested increase to salaries is known as Board Bill Number 119. It raises current salaries for all aldermen, except the president. The current...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brown wins 2nd term in Missouri House

KANSAS CITY-NORTH — In the state representative race for Missouri House District 16, Chris Brown won his second term Tuesday, Nov. 8. With 12 precincts turning in votes in Clay County, Brown netted 7,623 votes, or 58%, of the uncertified count from Clay County Election Board. His challenger, Democrat Fantasia Rene Bernauer, took 5,474 votes or 42% of those cast.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

