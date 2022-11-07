Read full article on original website
The red wave that wasn’t: 5 takeaways from a disappointing night for the GOP
Donald Trump’s favored candidates prove a drag to Republicans, running well behind others in their party.
Move on from Trump? Even GOP critics of the former president don’t see it.
No one thinks Tuesday was a great night for the former president. They just can’t see GOP voters blaming him that much. Donald Trump had a difficult night on Tuesday. All across the map, his endorsed candidates underperformed, losing elections or finishing with margins narrower than other Republicans. That no red wave materialized was interpreted as a repudiation of his hard-line politics. Questions quickly mounted about whether the party would — after three consecutive lackluster elections with him at the helm — move on from Trump as its standard bearer.
The 5 things Trump’s potential 2024 rivals are thinking about right now
The planning and preparation that goes into a presidential campaign has a new dimension when Trump is a possible opponent.
Opinion | If You’re Breathing a Sigh of Relief About the Midterms, Just Wait
Pro-democracy forces had a good night, but there’s reason for both parties to be anxious.
The GOP case against Trump 2024
LOSS LEADER — For former President Donald Trump, the last two days have been a slow bleed. He’s been assigned a healthy portion of the blame for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, exposing him to unaccustomed intraparty criticism as he tees up a 2024 run. It’s...
The path to 218: Why Democrats aren’t out of the race for the House yet
A district-by-district look at which party is favored in the uncalled races.
Shapiro defeats Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor race
But the Republican declined to concede.
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled, as does control of the chamber.
Bennet secures third term in Colorado Senate race
The Democratic senator managed to fend off moderate Republican Joe O’Dea in a race that GOP strategists had pegged as a possible election night upset.
Federal judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief program
A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program, dealing the most serious blow yet to the administration’s efforts to cancel student loans for millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, ruled on Thursday that Biden’s debt relief...
These Republicans who disputed Trump’s loss just got handed their own defeats
They were candidates who publicly supported Donald Trump’s false claims that he had won the 2020 presidential election. And their denial of Joe Biden’s victory may have contributed to their own defeat. Dozens of Republican candidates who publicly claimed Trump was robbed of the presidency won their midterm...
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
This was Kean Jr.’s fourth run for federal office.
‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Did Elissa Slotkin’s Win Reveal Trumpism’s Self-Defeating Toxicity?
The Michigan Democrat had been targeted by the GOP, but she beat them by stealing away some of their own weary voters.
‘People are gonna think you're stupid’: Trump warned Pence not to ‘wimp out’ before Jan. 6, Pence writes
In an excerpt adapted from Pence's book, the former vice president wrote about Trump repeatedly admonishing him in the last weeks of their administration. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told former Vice President Mike Pence not to “wimp out” — that is to say, not to certify the results of the 2020 election — in the final weeks of their administration, according to an excerpt from Pence’s new book published on Wednesday.
Fetterman fends off Oz in Pennsylvania Senate showdown
"I never expected that we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we had to do," he said.
Dunn beats Lawson in Florida’s only incumbent-on-incumbent race
The loss could end the political career of the 74-year-old Rep. Al Lawson, which spans decades and stretched back to a time when Democrats were in firm control of the state.
GOP keeps Ohio Senate seat with Vance win
Republican J.D. Vance won his Senate race against Tim Ryan, assuring the seat remains in GOP hands for the 5th straight term.
POLITICO Playbook: The incredible shrinking GOP majority
MORE RACES CALLED — Democrat TINA KOTEK was elected governor of Oregon, defeating Republican CHRISTINE DRAZAN and Democrat-turned-independent BETSY JOHNSON. … ELI CRANE beat Democratic incumbent TOM O’HALLERAN in Arizona’s 2nd district … California Republican Rep. YOUNG KIM holds on in Orange County. … Democratic Rep. KIM SCHRIER reelected in Washington’s 8th. … More election results.
Trump plows forward, GOP critics be damned
Former President Donald Trump plans to go ahead with announcing another White House run during primetime next Tuesday, despite pleas from top party officials and informal aides to hold off. Though he is prone to change his mind, Trump, officials say, has been unpersuaded by arguments that he should hold...
Trump rips DeSantis as disloyal
Good Friday morning and on this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served our country. That escalated quickly— Earlier this week, Donald Trump said he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Then on Thursday night he unloaded on him. Let me tell you how I feel— The...
