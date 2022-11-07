ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Move on from Trump? Even GOP critics of the former president don’t see it.

No one thinks Tuesday was a great night for the former president. They just can’t see GOP voters blaming him that much. Donald Trump had a difficult night on Tuesday. All across the map, his endorsed candidates underperformed, losing elections or finishing with margins narrower than other Republicans. That no red wave materialized was interpreted as a repudiation of his hard-line politics. Questions quickly mounted about whether the party would — after three consecutive lackluster elections with him at the helm — move on from Trump as its standard bearer.
The GOP case against Trump 2024

LOSS LEADER — For former President Donald Trump, the last two days have been a slow bleed. He’s been assigned a healthy portion of the blame for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, exposing him to unaccustomed intraparty criticism as he tees up a 2024 run. It’s...
‘People are gonna think you're stupid’: Trump warned Pence not to ‘wimp out’ before Jan. 6, Pence writes

In an excerpt adapted from Pence's book, the former vice president wrote about Trump repeatedly admonishing him in the last weeks of their administration. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told former Vice President Mike Pence not to “wimp out” — that is to say, not to certify the results of the 2020 election — in the final weeks of their administration, according to an excerpt from Pence’s new book published on Wednesday.
POLITICO Playbook: The incredible shrinking GOP majority

MORE RACES CALLED — Democrat TINA KOTEK was elected governor of Oregon, defeating Republican CHRISTINE DRAZAN and Democrat-turned-independent BETSY JOHNSON. … ELI CRANE beat Democratic incumbent TOM O’HALLERAN in Arizona’s 2nd district … California Republican Rep. YOUNG KIM holds on in Orange County. … Democratic Rep. KIM SCHRIER reelected in Washington’s 8th. … More election results.
Trump plows forward, GOP critics be damned

Former President Donald Trump plans to go ahead with announcing another White House run during primetime next Tuesday, despite pleas from top party officials and informal aides to hold off. Though he is prone to change his mind, Trump, officials say, has been unpersuaded by arguments that he should hold...
Trump rips DeSantis as disloyal

Good Friday morning and on this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served our country. That escalated quickly— Earlier this week, Donald Trump said he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Then on Thursday night he unloaded on him. Let me tell you how I feel— The...
