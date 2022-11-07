No one thinks Tuesday was a great night for the former president. They just can’t see GOP voters blaming him that much. Donald Trump had a difficult night on Tuesday. All across the map, his endorsed candidates underperformed, losing elections or finishing with margins narrower than other Republicans. That no red wave materialized was interpreted as a repudiation of his hard-line politics. Questions quickly mounted about whether the party would — after three consecutive lackluster elections with him at the helm — move on from Trump as its standard bearer.

