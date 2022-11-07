Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Steve Austin Names WWE Hall Of Famer Who ‘Put Him On The Map’
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently identified the WWE Hall of Famer who helped “put him on the map” during their now legendary feud. The six-time WWE Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and former King of the Ring spoke to Complex, saying:. “Hanging out with Bret...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Show Taken Over By Mysterious Message
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) a mysterious message halted the entire show, going to black and a now familiar creepy voice took over!. WWE NXT was interrupted and completely taken over by a creepy message from WWE’s latest mystery, SCRYPTS. During the message, the mysterious SCRYPTS continued to threaten...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Declines Against Election Coverage
The viewership figure and demo rating for Tuesday’s (November 8) edition of WWE NXT on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT drew 664,000 viewers. This is down from the November 1 edition that drew 670,00 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Tuesday’s show scored 0.15...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Denies Involvement In Recent Mystery
A WWE star has broken their silence among speculation that he is involved in a recent mysterious and ominous set of vignettes. One WWE main roster star has ruled themselves out as a suspect in a new NXT mystery. SmackDown star Tweeted in response to the latest SCRYPTS clue on...
wrestletalk.com
Why MJF Has Been Off TV Revealed On AEW Dynamite
MJF has revealed why he has been off the road after the stunning attack by The Firm on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. In an engaging and unique promo on AEW Dynamite tonight (November 9) MJF detailed why he has been missing from AEW since being attacked by The Firm.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
wrestletalk.com
New Feud For Two NXT Stars Looking For Fresh Start
Two NXT stars orphaned by main roster call ups have entered a full on feud with one another on WWE NXT. After being a victim to an attack from a surprise return from Elektra Lopez last week, tonight (November 8) on NXT, Indi Hartwell returned the favor. Popping in to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage To Feature Another All Atlantic Championship Match November 11
AEW Rampage this week is set to feature a stacked card for Friday’s show (November 11) featuring another All Atlantic Championship title defense!. Orange Cassidy is the epitome of a fighting champion as he yet again puts his All Atlantic Championship on the line in a match on AEW Rampage.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Silence About Controversial Loss
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now addressed his controversial loss at Survivor Series 2019. During the dominant star’s main roster pay-per-view debut, the then-NXT UK Champion sided with Team NXT during the 5-on-5-on-5 Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT elimination bout. GUNTHER was shockingly eliminated less than three minutes into...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Exchange Between Two NXT Stars Plays Out On IG Live
Grayson Waller is committed to going viral, so much so that he had his own Instagram Live camera running for a spicy NXT segment. In a fiery edition of the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE NXT, the exchange was captured from a whole new perspective as it was streaming on Instagram Live.
wrestletalk.com
Interesting Name With Ties To Huge WWE Star Set To Attend AEW Dynamite
It looks like an interesting name with ties to huge WWE star is set to attend tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. Since their inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has seen their fair share of WWE stars make the jump over to the promotion. However, fans have never...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Heel Turn On WWE NXT
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) closed the show with a massive heel turn! Find out what happened just before the show went off the air. In the main event on tonight’s NXT, the NXT Tag Team Women’s Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took on challengers Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Miss Royal Rumble Due To Surgery?
A WWE SmackDown star could be out of action for at least three months following surgery, which may mean missing the Royal Rumble. On November 7, Natalya underwent nose surgery and shared a photo from her hospital bed. The surgery was covered by WWE with an injury angle that saw...
Comments / 0