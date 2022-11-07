Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Final MW Road Trip This Week For Spartan Volleyball
This Week's Information: San Jose State (18-6, 12-2) at Utah State (17-6, 10-2) | Thursday, Nov. 10 | 7:00 p.m./6:00 p.m. PT. at Boise State (14-11, 6-8) | Saturday, Nov. 12 | 12:00 p.m. MT/11:00 a.m. PT. Where Spartan Gym, YUH Complex, San Jose, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. Live...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Women's Basketball Opens Season
This Week's Information: San Josè State (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) vs. Cal State Fullerton | Sunday, Nov. 13 | 2:00 p.m. PT. Where Tulsa, Okla. | San Jose, Calif. | Provident Credit Union. TV Information & Statistics. Tulsa: Live Stats | Watch Live. CSUF: Live Stats | Watch Live.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Open Season Tuesday Night Against Georgia Southern
SAN JOSE, Calif.—The 2022-23 San José State men's basketball team opens the season Tuesday night, November 8, as the Spartans face Georgia Southern inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Tip is set for 7 p.m. Omari Moore returns for his fourth season after being named a 2021-22...
footballscoop.com
The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)
New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate as he took over the league heading into some serious media rights negotiations, and with huge departures of USC and UCLA (at least for now) to the Big Ten. With talks picking up between the league and San Diego...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Open Season With 63-48 Win
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Omari Moore and Alvaro Cardenas scored 14 each as the San José State men's basketball team started the 2022-23 season with a 63-48 win over Georgia Southern in front of 2,241 inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Moore also led the team in rebounding with...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU's Goard Receives $2,500 in Tuition from CFP Foundation and Dr. Pepper
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San José State softball's Ashley Goard has been awarded $2,500 in tuition from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation and Dr. Pepper as part of the Go Teach Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, announced by the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday. Goard, a sophomore from...
A's, Howard Terminal's Future
With a new Mayor and new council members in Oakland, how does that impact the pursuit of building a ballpark at Howard Terminal?
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Thursday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. Doan leads with 56.5% of the vote, or 5,447 votes. Esparza has 43.4% of the vote,... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River
SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
Cain Velasquez released from jail
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail. The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
San Jose mayoral candidates locked in tight race
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
Comments / 0