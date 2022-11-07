Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning This Week
A top WWE star who has been off television in the past few weeks is set to make his return on this Friday’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown. On the October 21 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Solo Sikoa in singles action, with Sikoa picking up the victory.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Explains Similarities Between WWE & NASCAR
A top WWE star has explained similarities between WWE and NASCAR. WWE and NASCAR has partnered up many times over the years and the superstars have made their way to various events, serving as Grand Marshalls or honorary pace car drivers. On November 6, former WWE Champion Big E introduced...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Announced For Hollywood Debut
A top AEW star is set to make his debut on the silver screen in a highly anticipated movie releasing next year. Yesterday, the first official photo was released of Zac Efron portraying the role of Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming Von Erich family biopic ‘The Iron Claw’.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Announces Retirement
A former WWE star has announced their retirement from professional wrestling. Taryn Terrell, who formerly performed at WWE under the ring name Tiffany in the late 00s, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The former TNA Knockouts champion wrote:. “In my career, I often have not been able to...
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone
An AEW star has discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in the company. Since his time on the independent scene, Wheeler Yuta has made a name for himself as a superb in-ring competitor. After starting out with Best Friends, 2022 has seen the biggest year yet for Yuta in...
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Planning To Make A Movie
Chris Jericho has revealed his plans to take one of his (very many) gimmicks and expand it into ventures outside of the ring. Jericho’s ‘The Painmaker’ gimmick was first introduced in NJPW during his rivalry with The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada. Since then, The Painmaker has appeared on...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Exchange Between Two NXT Stars Plays Out On IG Live
Grayson Waller is committed to going viral, so much so that he had his own Instagram Live camera running for a spicy NXT segment. In a fiery edition of the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE NXT, the exchange was captured from a whole new perspective as it was streaming on Instagram Live.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Lashes Out At Current Champion
Former AEW star Ivelisse has lashed out at current AEW Women’s WorldChampion Thunder Rosa in a post on her Twitter account. Ivelisse made her AEW debut in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019, and announced her release from the company on April 14, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason For AEW Star’s Name Change
Former WWE star Ari Daivari has explained the inspiration behind his name change following his AEW debut. Prior to his AEW run, Ari Daivari wrestled using his real name, Ariya Daivari. Daivari even used his birth name while with WWE, following his debut in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Speaking on...
