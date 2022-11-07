ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuck: Car in trouble

By Staff Report
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnTC2_0j2FINUf00

It's not often that you can get an up close an person drive along the Oregon Coast, but for one driver, this drive became dangerous.

The car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7.

The occupants of the vehicle got out and called a tow company to see if they could get the car pulled off the beach.

At least check the tide was gaining and water was coming up to the wheels of the vehicle.

In previous stories, The News Guard has reported the challenges of retrieving stuck vehicles in the sand, especially during adverse weather and high tides. In a few cases, the vehicles were completely submerged and pulled out to sea by the waves.

Lincoln City Police dispatch confirms that the tow company was able to safely pull this car out of the surf and off the beach.

