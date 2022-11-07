Read full article on original website
Related
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal
The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
US News and World Report
UK's Domino's Counting on Soccer World Cup to Boost Pizza Sales
(Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on Thursday sales in the key holiday quarter were off to a positive start and the fast-food chain is pinning hopes on the FIFA World Cup to drive revenues further despite a squeeze on consumer finances. The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza...
CBS Sports
Meet the 2022 USMNT World Cup squad: What to know about every player representing USA men's soccer in Qatar
The United States men's national team's 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially out after coach Gregg Berhalter released the team in an event in New York. With Wales, England and Iran on the schedule, the pressure is on for the national team to erase the lows of the eight-year wait to return to the tournament and build off of the highs we've seen with domestic success over Mexico.
Gareth Southgate accepts Qatar issues likely to remain World Cup talking point
England manager Gareth Southgate believes it is “highly unlikely” he will only be talking about football when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.Controversy has surrounded the Gulf state hosting the finals since they were awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, wrote to the association leaders of the 32 competing nations last week urging them not to “allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.The Football Association announced in September it...
BBC
World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'
In November 2004, Brazilian football legend Socrates made a famous (and short) promotional cameo for English non-league side Garforth Town. As the football correspondent for a leading Brazilian newspaper, I arrived in the West Yorkshire town to write about the madness of it all. An interview with the legendary midfielder...
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi, other stars likely playing in last FIFA World Cup
All good things come to an end. As painfully true as it sounds, it’s one of the unfortunate realities of life – and it also applies to soccer. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaching, the quadrennial tournament provides a platform for some of the globe’s biggest stars to compete for a chance to represent their country in a tournament like no other.
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
ESPN
Sepp Blatter's comments on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup too little, too late
Only 12 years after everybody else knew it, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitted this week that the organisation's decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup was a "mistake." The timing of this admission from Blatter is farcical: far too late for anything to be done about it and...
todaynftnews.com
Hublot reveals the largest metaverse football stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
On Tuesday, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, Hublot, revealed ‘Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium.’ The company, being the official timekeeper for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, has now become the timekeeper of the metaverse. It should be noted that the ‘Hublot Loves Metaverse Stadium’ is a hybrid sport, digital events, and art space inspired by the design of the case body.
KMPH.com
Road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only 10 days away and you can watch all the action from Qatar on FOX26. Coverage starts Monday, November 21 at 7 a.m. with Senegal vs. Netherlands and right after that, our very own USA is taking on Wales at 10:45 a.m. FOX26 News...
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
ComicBook
FIFA Reveals Controversial New Partnerships Following End of EA Partnership
After a public split with Electronic Arts, the FIFA organization has started to announce several new gaming partnerships to tie-in with the World Cup Qatar 2022. As a result, soccer fans can expect "a portfolio of new future-focussed web 3.0 games to entertain and engage a wider group of fans." According to the press release from FIFA's website, the partnerships represent an effort to grow in "new digital spaces." There will be four of these "gaming integrations" in total, with an emphasis on the Metaverse and blockchain technology. These new ventures include:
Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup
The game is a must win for the Reds, who come up against a Saints side now under the guidance of new manager Nathan Jones.
Predicting The Winner Of The 2022 Men's World Cup
We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - a tournament that has been perhaps the most anticipated sporting event of the past 12 years. France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia in the Final in Russia back in 2018. But 31 other teams will be eager to dethrone them - including a few teams that missed their shot at glory back in 2018.
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able
