England manager Gareth Southgate believes it is “highly unlikely” he will only be talking about football when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.Controversy has surrounded the Gulf state hosting the finals since they were awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, wrote to the association leaders of the 32 competing nations last week urging them not to “allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.The Football Association announced in September it...

1 DAY AGO