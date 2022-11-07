Read full article on original website
2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.
2 in custody, 1 at large after Dallas police chase
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas County ended on Wednesday afternoon with two suspects in custody and another still at large.Dallas police said on Nov. 9, 2022, just after 1:45 p.m., that their helicopter unit responded to a report about a stolen truck. The chopper spotted the vehicle at E. Illinois Ave. and E. Kiest Blvd. and began following it.Police began following the truck but were not involved in a pursuit.As the helicopter continued to follow them, the suspect driver and a passenger got out of the truck and were picked up by a third person driving another stolen truck.The suspects in the stolen white truck then continued to drive recklessly through the south-central Dallas area, at times speeding down the freeway going the wrong way and nearly hitting other drivers.Just before 3:15 p.m., the three suspects drive the white truck into the woods near I-20 and fled on foot. Police took two of them into custody, but are still looking for the third.No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation. Cody Lane Neely. Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)
There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.
dmagazine.com
DCAD Has Been Hacked!
A FrontBurnervian who works in real estate alerted us to the fact that the site for the Dallas Central Appraisal District has been down for a couple of days. He said a call to their main number produced no explanation for the outage. Cheryl Jordan, the always helpful DCAD director...
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
wbap.com
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
KTRE
Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County. KXAS in Dallas reports that a Dallas police spokesperson says that officers responded to an active shooter call just before 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building, which is located in the 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway.
WATCH: A Happy Proposal After Terrible Tornado Destruction in Paris, TX
Congratulations! In the midst of the destruction left by last weekend's tornados, something special was recovered in the rubble that lead to a beautiful, life-changing moment for this Paris, Texas couple. After the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit Paris, TX last weekend, both the current...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
fox4news.com
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
