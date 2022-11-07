ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dusty Baker Agrees to New Astros Contract After 2022 World Series Title

Dusty Baker isn't going anywhere. Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported the Houston Astros will announce during a Wednesday press conference the longtime manager is returning in 2023 to lead the reigning World Series champions. Despite the success the organization has recently enjoyed, apparently it wasn't always a sure...
