K-State recognizes MHS math teacher for tutoring, community service work

A Manhattan High School math teacher recently received a Kansas State University award for working outside of regular classroom hours to help more students understand math.

Jancy Davis hosts an after-hours math tutoring and assistance program for students. She said she assisted about 75 to 80 children last year, both in-person and virtually. This year, she has about 110 students in class each day, in addition to the students she tutors after school. She said a “one size fits all” approach to tutoring or after-hours assistance doesn’t work.