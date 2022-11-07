Read full article on original website
Seven Missouri State House seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Missouri voters flipped seven State House seats in the 2022 general election, including districts in Kansas City and St. Louis suburbs.
mycouriertribune.com
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Bobby Bostic, a St. Louis-native who was 16 when he was sentenced to 241 years in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 9, 2022 and immediately spoke at a press conference on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol. Retired St. Louis judge Evelyn Baker, at right, ordered his life sentence but later became among his biggest advocates to allow him a chance at parole.(Clara Bates/The Missouri Independent).
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri National Guard moves under governor's wing to become state's 16th department
When Missouri voters approved a Department of the National Guard on Tuesday, they effectively moved it under the direct command of the governor. It has been under the authority of the Department of Public Safety since 1974, but supporters of Amendment 5 wanted to streamline the chain of command, shrink bureaucracy and improve the budget process. The fiscal impact of the change is expected to be minimal.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
mycouriertribune.com
Recreational marijuana passes in Missouri, Maryland; fails in three other states
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use.
Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’
ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012. The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
Tracy McCreery wins competitive bid for St. Louis County-based MO Senate seat
Democrat Tracy McCreery wins a competitive bid for a prominent St. Louis County-based state Senate seat.
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
