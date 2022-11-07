ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wfft.com

Allen County party chairmen discuss 2022 midterm turnout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Both Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp and Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine expected a higher turnout in the 2022 midterm elections. With important issues like abortion and the economy being discussed heavily this election, Shine was surprised at the 38% turnout.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state

Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
ILLINOIS STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goes down in defeat

CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news

Happy Election Day, all. The Capital Chronicle’s reporters are working hard to bring you the very latest on the midterm elections. Please keep checking back through the day for updates, and stay with us tonight as results start rolling in. The post Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor

Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
INDIANA STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE

