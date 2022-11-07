Read full article on original website
Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales
As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
WISH-TV
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
WISH-TV
Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. 11:20 p.m. Rep. JD Vance wins election to U.S. Senate from Ohio. 11:06 p.m. Rep....
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
Indiana elections 2022: Republicans aiming for longtime Democratic NW IN US House seat
Democrats have typically won the 1st District, which hugs Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago, by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country's largest steel mills.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
wfft.com
Allen County party chairmen discuss 2022 midterm turnout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Both Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp and Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine expected a higher turnout in the 2022 midterm elections. With important issues like abortion and the economy being discussed heavily this election, Shine was surprised at the 38% turnout.
Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state
Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
2022 Illinois Election Results
Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goes down in defeat
CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
Rep. Sheila Klinker on track to be longest-serving Indiana state representative after victory
Sheila Klinker is expected to beat her childhood friend turned friendly rival, James Hass, for state House District 27. While the winner in the race hasn’t been declared as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Klinker leads in the district by 30 points with 51% of the vote reporting, the New York Times reported.
Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news
Happy Election Day, all. The Capital Chronicle’s reporters are working hard to bring you the very latest on the midterm elections. Please keep checking back through the day for updates, and stay with us tonight as results start rolling in. The post Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor
Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
