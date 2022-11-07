ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak

After all the drama, all the accusations and mudslinging, election evening in Kansas was — dare I say it? — a bit of an anticlimax. As I write this, shortly after midnight, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won a convincing victory for the 3rd District congressional seat, proving once and for all that a determined candidate […] The post After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection

KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kris Kobach claims win in Attorney General race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach claimed to be the winner on Tuesday night. Kobach took to the stage in Central Topeka to claim that he won the race for Attorney General. No winner has been officially declared in the race as of midnight. Mann said that the race was […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

UPDATE Kobach holds 22K vote lead in Kansas attorney general race

The race for Kansas Attorney General and the question of whether controversial Republican Kris Kobach would make a successful return to Kansas politics were leaning towards Kobach as vote totals largely have come in from across the state. Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were separated by 22,699 votes, according to...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results

AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Voters favoring state constitutional amendment on sheriffs; amendment on legislative powers narrowly losing; justices set to be retained

A constitutional amendment to ensure the position of sheriff remains an elected office in most Kansas counties was sailing to victory, while an amendment to give the Kansas legislature more oversight of decisions made by the Kansas governor was narrowly losing. The constitutional amendment regarding the election of sheriffs, which...
KANSAS STATE
The US Sun

Who is Derek Schmidt?

DEREK Schmidt has served as the attorney general of Kansas since 2011, making him the state's second longest-serving attorney general in history. Now, he has his eyes set on becoming governor, and voters want to know more about him. Who is Derek Schmidt?. Derek Schmidt is a Kansas politician who...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state

Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy