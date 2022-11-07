ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more

Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends

Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery

Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024

Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State

It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

David Olmsted

Graveside services with full military honors for LTC (Ret) David Wolcott Olmsted, 76, Lawrence, will be at 2:15 pm Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation noon – 2 pm at Rumsey-Yost. Obit at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working

With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures

The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Just days after vehicle crashes through building, Big Mill restaurant reopens; owner says SUV was going 50 mph

Brad Ziegler is convinced that a German stonemason a century ago saved lives at his Lawrence restaurant last Friday. Ziegler got a call from the manager at his Big Mill restaurant saying that a vehicle had crashed through the storefront of the restaurant at the corner of Ninth and Mississippi streets. When Ziegler arrived on scene, a simple thought went through his mind.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy