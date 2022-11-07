Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
LJWORLD
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more
Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery
Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LJWORLD
Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024
Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LJWORLD
Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races
Douglas County has finished counting votes for the evening and has released unofficial vote totals for the county. Here’s a look at major races. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to decide whether the Douglas County Commission should expand to five members, up from three today. A yes...
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LJWORLD
Candidates speak: Kelly said she’s poised to win, Schmidt not ready to concede defeat in governor’s race; networks call race for Kelly
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted. She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in...
LJWORLD
Douglas County voters approve expanding the Douglas County Commission from 3 members to 5
In Tuesday’s general election, Douglas County voted to add two more County Commission districts, increasing the size of the county’s governing body from three seats to five. As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with about 60% of precincts reporting, 18,631 votes were in favor of the ballot question, good...
LJWORLD
David Olmsted
Graveside services with full military honors for LTC (Ret) David Wolcott Olmsted, 76, Lawrence, will be at 2:15 pm Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation noon – 2 pm at Rumsey-Yost. Obit at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly wins reelection by wide margin in 1st District
Incumbent District 1 Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly handily retained his seat in Tuesday’s general election, beating out Libertarian Steve Jacob and Republican Justin Spiehs by a wide margin. With about 70% of precincts in the 1st Commission District reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly had won 7,278...
LJWORLD
Fifth-ranked Jayhawks preparing for big challenge vs. North Dakota State on Thursday night
After two matchups with guard-heavy, 3-point shooting teams to open the 2022-23 season, the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team is prepared for a different look in its next outing. When North Dakota State comes to Allen Fieldhouse for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thursday night, the Bison will bring...
LJWORLD
Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
LJWORLD
With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working
With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LJWORLD
Nonprofit guiding behavioral health crisis center says it’ll soon be presenting a plan for partial opening
Though Douglas County staff says there’s a sizable to-do list before the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County will be ready to open, the nonprofit responsible for managing the center told the Journal-World that it hopes to present a plan in early December for a partial opening. At...
LJWORLD
Johnson County Republican wins seat in new House district that covers parts of Douglas County; most area House seats uncontested
A Johnson County Republican won election to a new Kansas House district that will represent southern Eudora and parts of eastern Douglas County. Adam Turk, a Shawnee Republican who owns multiple fitness clubs, defeated Courtney Tripp, a De Soto Democrat, in the race for House District No. 117. The race...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission adopts next 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, including funding for Wakarusa Drive extension
The Douglas County Commission voted Wednesday to adopt the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes a project that would extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and build a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The project first surfaced as a combined effort between the city of Lawrence, the...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures
The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LJWORLD
Just days after vehicle crashes through building, Big Mill restaurant reopens; owner says SUV was going 50 mph
Brad Ziegler is convinced that a German stonemason a century ago saved lives at his Lawrence restaurant last Friday. Ziegler got a call from the manager at his Big Mill restaurant saying that a vehicle had crashed through the storefront of the restaurant at the corner of Ninth and Mississippi streets. When Ziegler arrived on scene, a simple thought went through his mind.
Comments / 0