LJWORLD
Kansas QB Jason Bean’s team-first mentality played a huge role in Jayhawks becoming bowl eligibile
There are a dozen ways to evaluate Kansas quarterback Jason Bean’s impact on this offense and why he has been able to keep KU afloat after starter Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury midway through Game No. 6. But the best indicator of who Bean is and...
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LJWORLD
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
LJWORLD
KU freshmen Gradey Dick, MJ Rice deliever dazzling debuts in back-to-back Kansas victories
It’s still early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, yet Kansas fans already have seen KU freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice make pretty memorable college debuts in back to back games. Both players used the word “dream” when describing their first games as Jayhawks, and both had a...
LJWORLD
Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially added three prospects in the Class of 2023 to the roster for next season on Wednesday, when Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson signed their letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. According to 247 Sports, the...
LJWORLD
Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024
Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LJWORLD
Kansas women’s basketball program lands commitment from local 5-star prospect S’Mya Nichols
The Kansas women’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from five-star prospect S’Mya Nichols from nearby Shawnee Mission West High School. Nichols announced her decision to join the Jayhawks in a video she put out on her social media channels on Tuesday evening. She picked KU over...
LJWORLD
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery
Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LJWORLD
Candidates speak: Kelly said she’s poised to win, Schmidt not ready to concede defeat in governor’s race; networks call race for Kelly
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted. She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in...
LJWORLD
Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
LJWORLD
Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races
Douglas County has finished counting votes for the evening and has released unofficial vote totals for the county. Here’s a look at major races. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to decide whether the Douglas County Commission should expand to five members, up from three today. A yes...
LJWORLD
KU rededicates Vietnam Memorial after research by a cadet sheds new light on a fallen airman
A star was delivered on Friday at the University of Kansas. KU leaders gathered on Veterans Day to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial on the KU campus and to add a star next to the name of Major Glenn McCubbin, a KU student who died during the Vietnam War. McCubbin had...
LJWORLD
Alfred Henricks
Services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died November 7, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Larry Born
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LJWORLD
Johnson County Republican wins seat in new House district that covers parts of Douglas County; most area House seats uncontested
A Johnson County Republican won election to a new Kansas House district that will represent southern Eudora and parts of eastern Douglas County. Adam Turk, a Shawnee Republican who owns multiple fitness clubs, defeated Courtney Tripp, a De Soto Democrat, in the race for House District No. 117. The race...
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more
Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for not-for-profit City Relief in New York City.
LJWORLD
Margo Smith
Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
