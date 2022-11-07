Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO