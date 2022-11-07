ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State

It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0

The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
FARGO, ND
LJWORLD

Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024

Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery

Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends

Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Alfred Henricks

Services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died November 7, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Larry Born

Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more

Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for not-for-profit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Margo Smith

Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy