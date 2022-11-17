ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeats Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District election

By Hanna Kang,Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Chris Carlson/AP Photo; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Insider

  • Rep. Katie Porter ran against Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District.
  • The 47th District is located along the California coastline in Orange County.
  • Porter had a massive war chest — she ranked in the top five among congressional fundraisers.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District.

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

California's 47th Congressional District candidates

Porter ran for her third term in the House and sits on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2018 , she taught bankruptcy law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and served as a consumer and bankruptcy attorney for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the World Bank, the Federal Judicial Center and the Uniform Law Commission. She also clerked for Judge Richard S. Arnold of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 48-year-old Irvine Democrat had a massive campaign war chest — she ranked in the top five among congressional fundraisers.

Porter was elected to the House in 2018, flipping the seat held by former Republican Rep. Mimi Walters to become the first Democrat in history to flip the 45th Congressional District, a longtime Republican stronghold. In 2020, she retained her seat against Republican Greg Raths.

She is a strong supporter of abortion rights and helped pass the Women's Health Protection Act in the House, which would codify Roe v. Wade abortion protections if enacted.

Baugh, Porter's challenger, is an attorney who owns the business law firm, Scott Baugh & Associates. Prior to running for Congress , Baugh represented Orange County in the California Assembly, served as its Republican leader, and chaired the Orange County Republican Party for 11 years.

This was Baugh's third time running for the 47th Congressional District seat. In 2018, Baugh came in fourth in a crowded, nonpartisan primary, which put him out of the general election. And in 2020, he withdrew from the primary.

Baugh came in second to Porter in the 2022 nonpartisan primary, bringing in 30.8% of the vote to Porter's 51% — enough to qualify him for the general election.

On abortion, he told the Orange County Register, "Others may disagree as to precisely when life begins, but there should be no disagreement as to whether it is OK to abort children who have reached the point of viability. We need to promote a culture of life in America — not a culture of termination."

Voting history for California's 47th Congressional District

California's 47th Congressional District is an affluent coastal district that covers a large swath of Orange County. It includes the inland city of Irvine, where Porter taught consumer law at the University of California, Irvine, as well as the coastal cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach.

After the district lines were finalized, Porter announced she would switch districts to run in the new 47th District , a coastal district that encompasses her hometown of Irvine.

The money race

According to OpenSecrets , Porter raised $22.7 million, spent $24.1 million, and had about $8.9 million on hand, as of October 19. Her opponent, Baugh, raised $2.7 million, spent nearly $2.6 million, and had $139,000 cash on hand, as of October 19.

As of late October, several dozen super PACs, national party committees, politically active nonprofits, and other non-candidate groups together spent about $8.2 million to advocate for or against candidates in this race, including during the race's primary phase. Nearly all of this outside money was spent to boost Baugh, with Republican super PACs Congressional Leadership Fund and Club for Growth Action leading all others.

What experts say

The race between Porter and Baugh was rated as "lean Democratic" by Inside Elections , "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report , and "leans Democratic" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics .

Annie Taylor
2d ago

Congratulations to Katie Porter!🥰 I've heard her speak in Congress. She does her homework and hold others accountable. She is a strong, compassionate and intelligent woman who advocates for all Americans! 🇺🇸

Jeanette H
2d ago

What I know for sure is that Katie Porter fights for Veterans, the disenfranchised, and does an outstanding job of representing ALL of the people! Just goes to show even though that is deep seated Repub district, enough of the citizens there know that she works for them!

Ella Harris
2d ago

congratulations Katie you are definitely my Sheroe!!! I love the way you have your stuff together when you bring it to them I am so proud of you

