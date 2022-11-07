ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move

The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday. Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers. Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Message From Tom Brady's Daughter Is Going Viral

Life probably hasn't been very easy for the Brady family as of late, given the divorce between Tom and Gisele. But one of Tom and Gisele's children is hoping her dad can make a notable change moving forward. Brady revealed on his podcast on Monday night that his daughter is...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
People

Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Cut Following Loss On Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams cut veteran tight end Kendall Blanton after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday. Blanton has appeared in four games for the Rams this season, reeling in two catches for 35 yards. Blanton originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He saw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy