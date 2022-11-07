ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hays Post

🤼HHS girl 4th in preseason rankings

The Hays High girls wrestling team will open the season ranked fourth as a team with four individuals ranked in the top six in the 5-6A preseason coaches poll released this week. After finishing runner-up, with a record of 32-6, senior Sara Zimmerman is ranked second at 110 pounds. Wichita...
HAYS, KS

