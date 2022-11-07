Read full article on original website
Related
🤼HHS girl 4th in preseason rankings
The Hays High girls wrestling team will open the season ranked fourth as a team with four individuals ranked in the top six in the 5-6A preseason coaches poll released this week. After finishing runner-up, with a record of 32-6, senior Sara Zimmerman is ranked second at 110 pounds. Wichita...
Team Vitality reveal new Valorant roster
Team Vitality signed three players to fill out their Valorant squad that will compete in the new European Valorant circuit.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS girls in benefit game at Rogers
Thursday’s basketball schedule includes a road trip for Mountain Home’s girls. The Lady Bombers will play benefit game for the Arkansas Activities Association at Rogers. The junior varsity game tips off at 5 followed by the varsity contest. Mammoth Spring’s girls will be competing in the Marmaduke Classic....
Comments / 0