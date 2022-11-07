Read full article on original website
Photos: Election Day 2022 in Texas
Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority
Republicans poised to narrowly increase majorities in Texas Legislature
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
School Choice Supporters Victorious in Texas
AUSTIN – The American Federation for Children, the nation’s voice for educational choice, congratulates its two statewide endorsed candidates, Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, on their resounding re-election victories. Texas Federation for Children PAC (TFC PAC), AFC’s affiliated political action committee, invested more than $825,000 and supported 20 state legislative candidates during 2022.
Texas case could change adoption rules for Native American children, and undercut tribal rights
Texas’ environmental regulators need to get tougher on polluters, group of lawmakers says
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
State agency proposes changes to power market aimed at averting mass blackouts
