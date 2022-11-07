ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Texas

“Photos: Election Day 2022 in Texas” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority. “Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Republicans poised to narrowly increase majorities in Texas Legislature

“Republicans poised to narrowly increase majorities in Texas Legislature” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

“Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

“Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

School Choice Supporters Victorious in Texas

AUSTIN – The American Federation for Children, the nation’s voice for educational choice, congratulates its two statewide endorsed candidates, Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, on their resounding re-election victories. Texas Federation for Children PAC (TFC PAC), AFC’s affiliated political action committee, invested more than $825,000 and supported 20 state legislative candidates during 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death

“Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

State agency proposes changes to power market aimed at averting mass blackouts

“State agency proposes changes to power market aimed at averting mass blackouts” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy