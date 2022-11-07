Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Veterans Day events in the Rochester area
Rochester and surrounding areas are getting ready for Veterans Day on November 11. Events will go through the weekend and are set to honor veterans within the community.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
Foodlink hosts Rochester’s Chef of the Year Cookoff on Saturday
Tickets are $50 per person and are limited — the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday.
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
After 2 Yrs A Unique Upstate NY Xmas Tree Lighting Gets Tapped Again!
There is a Christmas tree tradition in Western New York that brings all of our favorite things together. It combines beer and holiday cheer. It has been missing since the pandemic hit and is finally making its return this year. It's the Genny Keg Tree!. What is the Genny Keg...
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Kid Eastside of Rochester 12 Days of Giveaways coming soon!
It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're feeling the holiday spirit! Join us for 12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS!! Starting on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1st and every day for 12 consecutive days, we will reveal a new prize to be won. Each day you can enter starting at 8am and winner will be picked by 8pm. Keep checking back to this article for new giveaways and check your email for winner updates. We will also be posting on social media, Instagram and Facebook but you must enter from the website~ From gift cards to event tickets, special products, services, and more, 'tis the season of surprises~
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November
The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
wxxinews.org
The Little Theatre recognized for preservation efforts with statewide award
The Little Theatre in Rochester has received a statewide award for its recent renovation project. That theater, which is operated by WXXI, has been named one of this year’s Excellence in Historic Preservation award winners. That program is run by the Preservation League of New York State, an organization that advocates for historic buildings.
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
Another Take 5 NYS Lottery winner in Rochester
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000.
13 WHAM
Nicole set to end our dry weather
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - 2022 has been dry for Rochester. Official precipitation for this year is 6.5" below normal. November has continued the same trend that's been in place for much of this year. Rainfall is about a 1/2" below normal. The forecast will stay dry tonight and Thursday with...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
websterontheweb.com
News from the Webster Museum
Veterans Day is fast approaching, and the Webster Museum has planned a great program to honor those who have fought for our country. On Saturday November 19 at 2 p.m., Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of the Military History Society of Rochester, will present “A New War, a New Story,” his stories from the Vietnam War, gleaned from his experience as a Special Forces medic during that war and his subsequent research.
Comments / 0