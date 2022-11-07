ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Kid Eastside of Rochester 12 Days of Giveaways coming soon!

It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're feeling the holiday spirit! Join us for 12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS!! Starting on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1st and every day for 12 consecutive days, we will reveal a new prize to be won. Each day you can enter starting at 8am and winner will be picked by 8pm. Keep checking back to this article for new giveaways and check your email for winner updates. We will also be posting on social media, Instagram and Facebook but you must enter from the website~ From gift cards to event tickets, special products, services, and more, 'tis the season of surprises~
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell get ready for “Hush”

Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
HORNELL, NY
wxxinews.org

The Little Theatre recognized for preservation efforts with statewide award

The Little Theatre in Rochester has received a statewide award for its recent renovation project. That theater, which is operated by WXXI, has been named one of this year’s Excellence in Historic Preservation award winners. That program is run by the Preservation League of New York State, an organization that advocates for historic buildings.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Nicole set to end our dry weather

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - 2022 has been dry for Rochester. Official precipitation for this year is 6.5" below normal. November has continued the same trend that's been in place for much of this year. Rainfall is about a 1/2" below normal. The forecast will stay dry tonight and Thursday with...
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
websterontheweb.com

News from the Webster Museum

Veterans Day is fast approaching, and the Webster Museum has planned a great program to honor those who have fought for our country. On Saturday November 19 at 2 p.m., Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of the Military History Society of Rochester, will present “A New War, a New Story,” his stories from the Vietnam War, gleaned from his experience as a Special Forces medic during that war and his subsequent research.
WEBSTER, NY

