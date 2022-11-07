Read full article on original website
SCCCF Awards Grants for Several Rice County Projects
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – More than $22 thousand in grants have been awarded for Rice County projects by the South-Central Community Foundation. Grants awarded include a $5 thousand grant to the city of Sterling for a Fitness Course Playground. Community grants were also given to the city of Chase,...
Hutchinson Public Works Water Maintenance Repairs Water Line Break on W 17th Ave
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Sunday, Nov. 6th at 10:00 AM, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. The road damage caused by the water line break...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson Seeks Workforce Development Coordinator
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is seeking a Workforce Development Coordinator who will oversee their EPIC Skillz program for middle and high school students and the Club’s leadership programs for kids in 4th through 12th grade. The Workforce Development Coordinator is a key member...
USD 308 to Host Second Annual Educator for a Day Event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17, 2022. In 2021, Hutchinson Public Schools hosted their first-ever Educator for a Day event, giving leaders in the Hutchinson Community an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st century education. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
Shari Rae (Goering) Henson
Shari Rae (Goering) Henson was born in the McPherson Hospital on April 20, 1973, to Bryce and Irene (Shannon) Goering. She was the third of three children. She lived most of her life in McPherson except for four years in Leadville, Colorado, from the fall of 1975 to the fall of 1979. Shari was baptized in the First United Presbyterian Church of Leadville on June 5, 1977. The family returned to McPherson in 1979, and Shari attended school in the McPherson School district through her senior year, graduating from McPherson High School in 1991. She attended Hutchinson Junior College where she studied Office Technology. On March 8, 2003, she was united in marriage to Richard (Rich) Henson, and they were blessed with a daughter, Hailey Rae, who was the light of their lives. Over the years, Shari worked at CertainTeed Mfg., Court Trustee’s Office, McPherson Middle School, Heartland Vet Clinic, and Lincoln Elementary School.
Eldon Lee Belote
Eldon Lee Belote, 83, of Nickerson, died November 9, 2022, at his home. He was born April 14, 1939, in Sylvia, to Harold I. and Edna E. (Dunn) Belote. Eldon attended Sterling High School. He worked as a refrigeration air-conditioning technician at KDOT for 33 years. A hard worker, Eldon also worked at McQueen Auto Salvage and did some farming, but was most passionate about auto body repair. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Jerome “Jerry” Leonard Land
Jerome “Jerry” Leonard Land was born on October 2, 1933, at the home of his grandmother in Juniata, NE to Charles L. and Josephine L. (Fifield) Land. After graduating high school in Omaha in 1952, he joined the army and served during the Korean war, stationed in Germany. He attended college and graduated with a degree in draftsmanship after which he went to work for the Metropolitan Water District in Los Angeles.
JoAnn “Jo” Louise Allen
JoAnn “Jo” Louise Allen, 88, of Wichita, died November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 29, 1934, in Garden City, to Ralph H. and LaVona R. (Becraft) Cooley. Jo graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, and attended Hutchinson Junior College. On December 10, 1954, she married Burton (Bob) H. Allen, in Hutchinson. He passed away September 9, 1991.
Bruce L Cuadillo
Bruce L. Caudillo, 52, of Hutchinson, died November 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born September 6, 1970 in Hutchinson, to Ben and Linda (Guthrie) Caudillo. Bruce graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, in 1990. While in high school, he participated in football and boxing. He was...
John “JB” Branson Tarr
John Branson “JB” Tarr died in the arms of his loving wife of 72 years on November 9, 2022, on his 91st birthday, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 9, 1931, in Cherokee, OK, to Jesse Cornelius and Lois Fay (Van Wye) Tarr. JB graduated in...
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Leo L. Holmes
Leo L. Holmes, 96, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1925 in Hanston, Kansas, the son of Elmer M. and Flora Mae (Goller) Holmes. He graduated from Hanston High School with the class of 1944. Leo later received...
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Donald Dean Rounds
Donald Dean Rounds of McPherson, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at McPherson Hospital at the age of 95. Donald was born on October 4, 1927, at 703 Walnut, Enid, Oklahoma. He was the first child of Jasper William Rounds and Hazel Marie (Smith) Rounds. The family moved to Blackwell,...
Rosalyn ‘Rose’ Mae Diasio
Rosalyn ‘Rose’ Mae Diasio was born Monday, October 7, 1935, in Buhler, KS, to Albert Warkentin and Thelma (Froese) Warkentin. She passed away into the arms of her Father in heaven on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Rose grew up on a farm outside of Buhler, KS, with her...
Judsyn Cole Trapp
Judsyn Cole Trapp, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 7:05 p.m, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kansas. Judsyn was born in Salina, Kansas on November 8, 2022, a son of Linzey Jordan (Winter) and Adam Kyle Trapp. Judsyn was survived by his parents Adam &...
Five Bullpups Sign to Continue Their Athletic Career at the Collegiate Level
McPHERSON, Kan. – Five McPherson High School athletes made their signings official on Wednesday, committing to continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level. Hunter Alvord signed to play Baseball, and Study Ag/Business, at Cowley County Community College. Samuel Becker signed to play Football, and study Mechanical Engineering, at Friends University. Chloe Clevenger signed to play Basketball, and study Physical Therapy, at Johnson County Community College. Kayden McVicker signed to play Soccer, and study Business Management, at Kansas Wesleyan University, and Jordan Vanderhoof signed to Swim, and study Music Education, at Roberts Wesleyan University.
CDC Reports Surge in Pediatric Respiratory Infections
Reno County, Kan. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory because of increasing emergency department visits for children due to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza in Kansas and nationally. The Reno County Health Department wants to remind people it is...
