Shari Rae (Goering) Henson was born in the McPherson Hospital on April 20, 1973, to Bryce and Irene (Shannon) Goering. She was the third of three children. She lived most of her life in McPherson except for four years in Leadville, Colorado, from the fall of 1975 to the fall of 1979. Shari was baptized in the First United Presbyterian Church of Leadville on June 5, 1977. The family returned to McPherson in 1979, and Shari attended school in the McPherson School district through her senior year, graduating from McPherson High School in 1991. She attended Hutchinson Junior College where she studied Office Technology. On March 8, 2003, she was united in marriage to Richard (Rich) Henson, and they were blessed with a daughter, Hailey Rae, who was the light of their lives. Over the years, Shari worked at CertainTeed Mfg., Court Trustee’s Office, McPherson Middle School, Heartland Vet Clinic, and Lincoln Elementary School.

