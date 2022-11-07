Clear leaders emerged at the conclusion of election night in most San Luis Obispo County mayoral and city council races. One incumbent mayor will apparently lose his reelection bid, while other mayors running for reelection are largely winning handily, according to the latest tally released overnight by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. It is unclear how many votes are yet to be counted.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO