Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoasttimes.com
Person walking on Highway 101 struck and killed by Uber driver
An Uber driver struck and killed a male who was walking on Highway 101 in the Goleta area early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a person hit on northbound Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the male pedestrian dead at the scene.
calcoasttimes.com
Police patrol Grover Beach homeless camps, four arrests
Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
calcoasttimes.com
Officers track down alleged DUI driver who hit median in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
calcoasttimes.com
Election night results in SLO County 2022
An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?. CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close...
calcoasttimes.com
Leaders emerge in SLO County mayoral, council races
Clear leaders emerged at the conclusion of election night in most San Luis Obispo County mayoral and city council races. One incumbent mayor will apparently lose his reelection bid, while other mayors running for reelection are largely winning handily, according to the latest tally released overnight by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. It is unclear how many votes are yet to be counted.
Comments / 1