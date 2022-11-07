APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Read full article on original website
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to "we," "our," "Hippo" and "the Company" refer to the business and operations of. Hippo Enterprises Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Business Combination and to. Hippo Holdings Inc.
HAGERTY, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations is intended to provide the reader of the financial statements with a narrative from the perspective of management on the financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and certain other factors that may affect our operating results. The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related Notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results and timing of selected events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those discussed within Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended.
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
TEXAS REPUBLIC CAPITAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "TRCC" or the "Company") was incorporated in. as a financial services holding company. We own and operate insurance subsidiaries: a life insurance company, a life insurance agency, and a property & casualty insurance agency. We sell and issue life insurance products and annuity contracts as part of the insurance company. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums and annuity considerations in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Currently, we only issue our products in the state of.
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 49 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 50 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 50 Results of Operations 52 Liquidity and Capital Resources 57 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 58 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Paramount Vista National Land Services LLC Announces New National Sales Leadership Team
today announced three new additions to the national sales team. has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales,. Since its inception in early 2022, Paramount Vista - a minority-owned business - has grown exponentially, making its mark as an industry leader by providing title insurance and escrow services for residential, commercial and mixed-use development projects in over 25 states across the.
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings for Most of Genworth Financial, Inc.’s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “b+” (Marginal) from “b” (Marginal) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C++ (Marginal) of. Genworth Life Insurance Company. (GLIC) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Genworth Life Insurance Company of New...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
Financial Conduct Authority Issues Report on Insurance for Multi-Occupancy Buildings
WASHINGTON , Nov. 10 (TNSrep) -- The Financial Conduct Authority , London, England. entitled "Report on Insurance for Multi-Occupancy Buildings." 1.1 The cost of buildings insurance to residential leaseholders and other property owners of multi-occupancy buildings has increased across the. United Kingdom. in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy. In...
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
PartnerRe Ltd. Declares Dividend on Preferred Shares
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period. per share on the Company’s 4.875% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J. The dividend is payable on. December 15, 2022. to shareholders of record on. November 30, 2022. . PartnerRe...
Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of. Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Aflac and Trupanion Announce Joint Venture – Aflac Pet Insurance in Japan
COLUMBUS, Ga. SEATTLE , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated. (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company that helps protect more than 50 million people in. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, are announcing a joint venture between. Aflac Life Insurance Japan. and. Trupanion. to...
