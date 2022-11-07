ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

beckersasc.com

One GI expands Ohio presence

Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton. The Canton practice has been in operation since 1998, and it will be the 12th practice to join One GI. "We are excited to pair our established practice with the scale...
CANTON, OH
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Merger of local communities decided in vote

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Voters select new Trumbull County Auditor

(WKBN) – Voters have chosen a candidate to replace Trumbull County’s longtime Auditor Adrian Biviano, who is retiring. Republican Martha Yoder received the majority of the vote, defeating Democrat Tod Latell by a narrow margin, according to unofficial voting returns. It will be the first time that someone...
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Winner selected in 59th District House race

(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mahoning County Commissioner race separated by just over 200 votes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti may have retained her seat, according to unofficial voting returns. It’s a very close race separated by just 204 votes, however, and there are provisional ballots yet to be counted. She was challenged by Geno DiFabio, a truck...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Republican candidate Dennis Malloy wins Trumbull County Commissioner seat

After 15 years in office, Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda has relinquished his role as Trumbull County Commissioner, making way for a new person to step up and fill the spot. Tuesday night, Republican candidate Dennis Malloy beat out Democratic candidate Mike O'Brien for the seat, and Malloy tells 21 News he's ready to get to work.

