Business owner faces decline in customers due to sewer project
A major sewer project along Western Reserve Road began last week, and already, one local business owner says they're seeing a negative impact on their traffic.
beckersasc.com
One GI expands Ohio presence
Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton. The Canton practice has been in operation since 1998, and it will be the 12th practice to join One GI. "We are excited to pair our established practice with the scale...
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
27 First News
Merger of local communities decided in vote
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger
Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
Voters say ‘no’ to park district levy
Another attempt by the Columbiana County Park District for a levy on the ballot has failed.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Righetti heads to fourth term as Mahoning Co. Commissioner
In the race for the one open seat on Mahoning County Commissioners, incumbent Carol Righetti (D) barely held off the challenge against political newcomer Geno DiFabio (R). Righetti received 41,996 votes, 50.12%, in comparison to DiFabio's 41,792, 49.88%, or 204 votes. Righetti, 69, grew up the on Youngstown's North Side,...
3 Valley parks to see state grant funding
Three outdoor recreation projects in the Mahoning Valley are growing with funding from the state.
Recount plans underway in close commissioner’s race
After getting a call Tuesday night telling her she had easily won another term, Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti left her party downtown only to learn she was up by just over 200 votes.
‘Red wave’ hits Valley again, councilwoman says
Although the much-predicted "red wave" of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Some new and familiar faces elected to state office in the region, Youngstown OH
Election night will lead to some new faces in a couple of local districts for state office. In the 58th district that covers some of Mahoning and Columbiana counties, Incumbent Al Cutrona will serve another term in Columbus. He beat out challenger Bruce Neff. In the 59th district - covering...
27 First News
Voters select new Trumbull County Auditor
(WKBN) – Voters have chosen a candidate to replace Trumbull County’s longtime Auditor Adrian Biviano, who is retiring. Republican Martha Yoder received the majority of the vote, defeating Democrat Tod Latell by a narrow margin, according to unofficial voting returns. It will be the first time that someone...
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
27 First News
Winner selected in 59th District House race
(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
27 First News
Mahoning County Commissioner race separated by just over 200 votes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti may have retained her seat, according to unofficial voting returns. It’s a very close race separated by just 204 votes, however, and there are provisional ballots yet to be counted. She was challenged by Geno DiFabio, a truck...
WFMJ.com
Republican candidate Dennis Malloy wins Trumbull County Commissioner seat
After 15 years in office, Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda has relinquished his role as Trumbull County Commissioner, making way for a new person to step up and fill the spot. Tuesday night, Republican candidate Dennis Malloy beat out Democratic candidate Mike O'Brien for the seat, and Malloy tells 21 News he's ready to get to work.
