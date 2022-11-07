Read full article on original website
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the. Sidney W. Williams Company. in 1839, providing fire insurance...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Patent Issued for Blockchain controlled multi-carrier auction system for usage-based auto insurance (USPTO 11481848): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with IAT Insurance Group: Wright National Flood Insurance Company
the nation’s leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to acquire the flood insurance policy book from. Occidental Fire and Casualty Company of North Carolina. (“IAT”). Wright Flood. will service, administer and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for...
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 49 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 50 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 50 Results of Operations 52 Liquidity and Capital Resources 57 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 58 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will" and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Junto Resseguros S.A. and Junto Seguros S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Junto Seg) (collectively referred to as Junto). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in. Brazil. . The...
Findings on Insurance Discussed by Investigators at University of Quebec Montreal (Ratemaking Territories and Adverse Selection for Flood Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Flood insurance is key to increase resilience but remains challenging to price for actuaries. Despite recent advances in high-resolution flood risk modeling, there are serious obstacles to implementing perfect risk differentiation at the homeowner’s level.”
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator
The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Numerous Pressures Create Tough Terrain for U.S Personal Auto Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. private passenger auto insurers recorded an underwriting loss of more than $4.0 billion. in 2021, and with a rapidly worsening loss ratio through first-half 2022, AM Best expects that carriers’ operating margins will continue to be squeezed in the near term. The Best’s Market Segment Report,...
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses
But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
HAGERTY, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations is intended to provide the reader of the financial statements with a narrative from the perspective of management on the financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and certain other factors that may affect our operating results. The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related Notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results and timing of selected events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those discussed within Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended.
AIG announces five-year employment agreement with Peter Zaffino
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that AIG and Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, have entered into an agreement securing Mr. Zaffino’s employment through November 10, 2027. Speaking on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors, John G. Rice said,...
Shadow banking by crypto exchanges will continue to wreak financial havoc after FTX
What just happened to FTX this week looks a lot like Lehman’ s collapse for the cryptocurrency world. Earlier this week, shadowy business dealings by FTX, a crypto exchange that also acts as a brokerage, lender, and owner of a subsidiary proprietary trading company Alameda Research, came to light. As the price of FTX’ s token tanked, FTX received $8 billion in…
Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance
-- Current study results on Livestock Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Umea,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In this paper, we use a discrete choice experiment conducted among pastoralists in four different semi-arid counties in. Kenya. characterized by different land tenure regimes to analyze...
