Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity

Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Findings on Insurance Discussed by Investigators at University of Quebec Montreal (Ratemaking Territories and Adverse Selection for Flood Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Flood insurance is key to increase resilience but remains challenging to price for actuaries. Despite recent advances in high-resolution flood risk modeling, there are serious obstacles to implementing perfect risk differentiation at the homeowner’s level.”
Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance
-- Current study results on Livestock Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Umea,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In this paper, we use a discrete choice experiment conducted among pastoralists in four different semi-arid counties in. Kenya. characterized by different land tenure regimes to analyze...
Department of Pediatrics Researcher Reports on Findings in Health and Medicine (Characteristics of Medicaid Policies for Children With Medical Complexity by State): Health and Medicine
-- Data detailed on agriculture have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Families of children with medical complexity (CMC) report barriers to accessing affordable coverage for the full range of services their children may need to optimize their health outcomes. Medicaid enrollment through medical need-based eligibility mechanisms can help cover these service gaps.”
Studies link low vitamin D with higher risk for diabetes among Black Americans
Too little of the "sunshine vitamin" -- vitamin D -- in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests.
Reports from Marquette University Provide New Insights into COVID-19 (Covid-19 and Latinx Alcohol Use: the Role of Health Insurance): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Investigators publish new report on Coronavirus - COVID-19. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Latinx people have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 evidenced by high rates of exposure, hospitalization, and death. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in alcohol use across numerous communities but minimal work, thus far, has examined potential underlying mechanisms among Latinxs.”
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
Mark Farrah Associates Analyzed Employer Group Medicare Advantage Membership Trends
provided insights about the current employer-group Medicare Advantage (MA) market and assessed membership trends by carrier and state. As of. , nearly 156,000 more beneficiaries were enrolled in employer-group MA plans than in December of 2021, a 3% increase according to the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)...
2022 Life Settlement Study Press Release: Conning
-- The economy emerged from 2021 with an outlook for renewed growth. However, consumer concerns about Covid-19 lingered. Those concerns led to a decrease in the amount and number of life settlements in 2021. During 2022, global unrest and Covid-19 have created an economic environment of high inflation. In response central banks are raising interest rates, possibly leading to a recession. Given this economic turbulence, what’s the outlook for continued life settlement growth?
Germany’s second largest health insurer withdraws appeal with Federal Social Court, accepts prior ruling of exoskeletons as direct disability compensation
Precedent set for all future cases as State Court verdict is legally binding and enforceable. Following the outcome of this legal dispute, eligible paraplegics in. have an easier pathway to be provided with a ReWalk exoskeleton going forward. MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and. BERLIN. ,. Nov. 11, 2022. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk...
South Carolina has 2nd-highest medical debt levels in the U.S., but little hope of expanded Medicaid coverage
Albany Democrat-Herald (OR) Sue Berkowitz's son was born in 1993 with a heart defect. Three years later, Berkowitz and her husband lost their health insurance when her nonprofit employer lost its funding. Private insurance denied her 3-year-old son health coverage because of his pre-existing condition. Berkowitz was already working in...
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will" and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings.
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 49 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 50 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 50 Results of Operations 52 Liquidity and Capital Resources 57 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 58 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Numerous Pressures Create Tough Terrain for U.S Personal Auto Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. private passenger auto insurers recorded an underwriting loss of more than $4.0 billion. in 2021, and with a rapidly worsening loss ratio through first-half 2022, AM Best expects that carriers’ operating margins will continue to be squeezed in the near term. The Best’s Market Segment Report,...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
“Method And System For Distribution Of Fax Transmissions Of An Organization” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220345588): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Seneviratne, Menik ( Culver City, CA , US); Toscano, Francis (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the...
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said.
Pittsburgh doctor admits to health care fraud, will pay $264,730
A former physician has pleaded guilty in federal court to a health care fraud charge associated with the pain management practice, Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center, the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh announced. John Keun Sang Lee, 79, of Peters, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of health care fraud before United States District Judge W. Scott…
With CAGR of 7.5%, UAE Health Insurance Market to Reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027 | IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by. , titled “UAE Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the. UAE. health insurance market reached a value of. in 2021. Looking forward,. IMARC Group. expects the market to reach. US$ 11.1 Billion. by 2027,...
