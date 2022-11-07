Read full article on original website
Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020
LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers
Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron...
Dodgers decline Justin Turner option, don't extend qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As...
Reports: Robert Suarez to stick with Padres for 5 years, $46M
SAN DIEGO -- Reliever Robert Suarezagreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal, which is pending a physical, was first reported by MLB Network. Suarez can opt out after three years and become a free agent again, the reports said.
Source: Clayton Kershaw nearing one-year deal with Dodgers
The Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw are nearing agreement on a one-year deal that would bring the future Hall of Fame left-hander back to Los Angeles for a 16th season, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday night. The Athletic first reported the development. Kershaw's deal is expected to be of...
Padres discuss playing Fernando Tatis Jr. at multiple positions
LAS VEGAS -- The San Diego Padres, having concluded their march through the postseason, are now clear on the official end to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension -- April 20, barring any postponements. But there are other matters to sort through. The first is Tatis' position. The second, and most important,...
'That's fire': Unveiling the Golden State Warriors' women's suffrage-themed new City Edition jersey
Allison Hueman, the noted Oakland-based artist and muralist, could not believe the email she was reading in January 2021: Would you be interested in designing the City Edition uniform for the Golden State Warriors?. "Wait, are they really asking me to do this?" Hueman recalls thinking. "I remember having to...
From DoorDash driver to Lakers' sharpshooter, Matt Ryan is making a name for himself
Matt Ryan hit the biggest shot of the Los Angeles Lakers' season for free. The training camp invitee, who earned a partially-guaranteed contract and a spot in coach Darvin Ham's early-season rotation, is waiting on the first direct deposit to hit his account. "I haven't even gotten a paycheck yet,"...
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargersat Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on...
NBA confirms missed foul call on Klay Thompson in Warriors' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA's Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson did make contact with Kevin Huerter's arm, which affected his jump-shot attempt, on his 3-point attempt that could have tied the score.
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson latest to uproot their lives, learn on the fly
MIAMI GARDENS — Even for a running back known for his speed, this was a little ridiculous. Raheem Mostert was getting a call from his agent, who had two bits of news. First, he’d been picked up by the Dolphins. Second, he had 30 minutes to grab a...
Week 10 Nevada College Pick'em Contest picks
Week 9 Results: 3-5 Overall Record: 35-37 It's official now. I'm in a slump. Not only have I failed to finish above .500 for four straight weeks, I'm officially under .500 for the first time all season. Fortunately, I didn't actually pay the $1,000 entry fee and sign up for the contest, but still, it's been a rough month.
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Danny Ainge Is 'Pleasantly Surprised' By Jazz's Hot Start
Utah’s CEO addresses tanking talk and trying to build a team for the present and the future.
Los Angeles takes on Sacramento, aims to stop 4-game slide
Sacramento Kings (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-9, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lakers take on Sacramento. Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
LOS ANGELES -- - Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third...
Chargers waiving 2019 first-round pick DL Jerry Tillery
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are waiving defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the team announced Thursday. The move will not be official until Friday, meaning Tillery cannot be claimed until Monday. Considering that multiple teams expressed interest in trading for him before the deadline, Tillery is expected to be claimed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
