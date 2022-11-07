ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin enters a zone of support; is it the right time to go long

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin saw huge volatility on 8 November, alongside the rest of the market. Technical findings showed a strong bearish bias, although a bounce could occur. When news of a...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues

Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
CoinDesk

$940M Bitcoin 'Longs' Liquidated in 48 Hours

Nearly $1 billion worth of bitcoin (BTC) in long positions on crypto exchanges were liquidated as markets fell on FTX contagion fears, according to Coinglass data. Total crypto market capitalization slid to $900 billion from over $1 trillion on Wednesday morning as traders reacted to speculation around prominent exchange FTX's liquidity issues. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT

Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
ambcrypto.com

UNI liquidity as a share of total crypto market cap and everything latest

Uniswap’s [UNI] liquidity market share has grown tremendously over the past quarter, as per a tweet posted on 7 November by crypto analytics firm Messari. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Uniswap for 2022-2023. Putting the “quid” in Liquid. Despite Uniswap’s daily liquidity declining, its market...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
ambcrypto.com

BNB holders are unphased by market conditions; the reason might impress you

BNB’s price immediately rallied from $325 to $388 after CZ’s tweet. Buying pressure had waned significantly at press time. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s confirmation of the existence of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire cryptocurrency exchange FTX, BNB’s price immediately surged by over 20% post short liquidations, data from Santiment revealed.

