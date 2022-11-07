City of Alexandria and Alexandria City Public Schools Statement on Visit by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

Following is a joint statement by City of Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and the Alexandria City School Board Vice Chair Jacinta Greene regarding Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’s visit today to Alexandria City High School (ACHS):

On behalf of the Alexandria City Council and the Alexandria City School Board, we want to thank Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with key members of his team, for their visit today to ACHS, home of the Titans. We were joined today by Alexandria City Manager Jim Parajon, Alexandria Police Department Chief Don Hayes, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) Interim Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt and Alexandria City High School (ACHS) Executive Principal Peter Balas.

We were pleased to introduce Attorney General Miyares to our school community and have him tour our amazing high school and visit classrooms to observe ACHS’s academic excellence in action. The Attorney General had the opportunity to see the full diversity of students we serve, including meeting with ACHS International Academy students focused on English fluency, students in Career and Technical Education classes gaining career-readiness, and advanced science students preparing for higher education. We are proud to highlight the seamless partnership between ACPS educators, support staff and City agencies, including DCHS and APD. Attorney General Miyares also enjoyed a lunch freshly prepared by our talented ACHS executive chef and student nutrition services team.

The visit was an opportunity to address concerns about safety in schools and share the unique characteristics of our community and high school with the Attorney General. We agree on the importance of students being able to grow and thrive in a safe learning environment and assured him of the close partnership between our school division, Alexandria Police Department and other agencies that promote the well-being of children. We were pleased that the Attorney General invited our ACHS students who are foster children or identify as immigrants and refugees to visit the state capitol during the upcoming General Assembly session in January or February 2023, to gain a better understanding of their new home in Virginia.

Vice Chair Greene stated: "We enjoyed welcoming the Attorney General to ACHS and introducing him to the children that inspire the dedicated work of our educators and support staff. I was proud to discuss our equity focus that not only ensures academic success, but that our schools are warm and welcoming communities for all students and families."

Mayor Wilson stated: "Our students are successful when all three levels of government are rowing in the same direction. I appreciated that the Attorney General took the time to learn about our school, our students and the partnership between City and Schools that works tirelessly to expand opportunity for success. We will continue the dialogue to inform the policy-making process in Richmond and identify ways that Richmond can help students thrive!"

We thank Attorney General Miyares and his team for their visit and for his offer of any help or support from his office for the City of Alexandria and Alexandria City Public Schools.

Additional participants at today’s meeting included the following:

Alexandria City Legislative Director Sarah Taylor Alexandria City Director of Communications & Public Information Ebony Fleming ACPS Chief of School & Community Relations Julia Burgos ACPS Chief of Facilities & Operations Dr. Alicia Hart Chief of Staff to the Attorney General DJ Jordan NoVa Community Liaison to the Attorney General Patti Menders Chief of External Affairs to the Attorney General Klarke Kilgore ACHS Executive Principal Peter Balas Two ACHS seniors, Malik Kunata and Elizabeth Lane, who served as tour guides

