Fayetteville, GA

MARK PRESCOTT
3d ago

this is the definition of a hoarder. just because it's folded up and shoes lined up and you have a mansion doesn't mean you're not a hoarder. I mean I love shopping and buying clothes to but that's crazy. build yourself a massive closet or something.

Sherry Hightower
3d ago

This don’t make no sense…why why…he should give this stuff to the needy or shelter or something because that’s hoarding..plan and simple maybe he calls it collecting..

De León
3d ago

This is just stupidity. Stay humble and be comfortable in your own skin. Don’t try and think your clothes define who you are. Just shows how insecure one is with their soul. That emptiness can only be filled by the love and mercy of God not deceived by greed of the evil one.

Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
