Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing
Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
NFL
Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich
The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday. The news is, well, shocking. Saturday has zero coaching...
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Colts’ ex-coach Frank Reich to continue appearing in IU Health commercials
INDIANAPOLIS — Recently-fired Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will continue to appear on Hoosier TV screens until the end of the year. Throughout his almost 5-year tenure with the Colts, Reich served as a spokesperson for Indiana University Health in TV commercials. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that since the news of Reich’s firing […]
Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Colts' Jim Irsay 'glad' Jeff Saturday has no head-coaching experience in NFL or college
Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay introduced Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach and defended the decision to hire the former center.
Making the case: Why Hugh Freeze should be Auburn football's next head coach
Our making the case series continues with Hugh Freeze.
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
