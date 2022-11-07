ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing

Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
