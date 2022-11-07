Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield lighted Christmas parade Nov. 26
The Mayfield Lions Club lighted Christmas parade will roll through town Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade begins at 5 p.m., lineup begins at 3 p.m. Participants will gather in front of Mayfield Middle School, at the intersection of Seventh and College streets. The parade will travel up Seventh Street, turn...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield schedules citywide leaf pickup in December
The City of Mayfield's public works department has scheduled their city-wide leaf pick-up in December. The department will make a sweep through the city from Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th. They will be picking up bagged leaves only. The city asks that bagged leaves be placed at the...
westkentuckystar.com
Discovery Park to kick off "Let It Glow" light show Friday
Discovery Park of America will host a kick-off celebration for their "Let It Glow" light show on Friday at 6 p.m. The event will feature holiday musical favorites performed by international artist Marco Alexander and Obion County native Merry Ellen Kirk, whose music has been featured on tv and in ads for major brands like Coca-Cola and North Face.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
thunderboltradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire
An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
westkentuckystar.com
Veterans Day parades, ceremonies today and Saturday
Veterans Day will be observed today with ceremonies and parades across the region. In Paducah, sunrise reveille began shortly after 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water Street, including the playing of reveille and raising of the flag at 6:29. Broadway is closed from the gazebo to the floodwall, and the AJC Foundation will serve free meals to veterans there.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Parks Department recognized at annual conference
The Kentucky Recreation and Park Society recently met for their annual State Conference and Trade Show at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. Department of the Year Awards are given each year to recognize a recreation department or agency who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in leisure services. These departments have shown innovative programs and demonstrated outstanding achievement in one or more areas that are inclusive of all facets of parks and recreation programs.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
westkentuckystar.com
I-69 tanker cleanup at Graves-Marshall line resumes this morning
The aftermath of a Thursday tanker truck accident continues to restrict Interstate 69 near the Graves-Marshall county line, with cleanup of the site suspended until this morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tanker overturned in the southbound lane of I-69 around 1 a.m. on Thursday. The tanker's cargo...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah City Commission sees three retain seats and one return
Three incumbents and a former commissioner will make up Paducah's City Commission. Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Wilson will retain that position after garnering the most votes among the eight candidates. Former six-term commissioner Buz Smith will return to City Hall, effectively unseating Carol Gault, who was the fifth-highest vote-getter. Two other incumbents, Raynarldo Henderson and David Guess will continue to sit on the commission.
westkentuckystar.com
McGuire wins bid for Marshall County Commission
In one of the only contested races on the ballot for local election in Marshall County, Republican candidate and former County Sheriff Eddie McGuire defeated his Democratic opponent Mickey Darnall for District 1 County Commissioner. McGuire won with 72 percent of the vote. He received 9,185 votes to Darnall's 3,531.
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen found safe
Paducah Police said Luke Pace was located and is safe. The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Luke Pace was last seen in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. Pace is a black male, 5'8" and 146 pounds with black hair...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County house fire claims life of teen
A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
westkentuckystar.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer to appear at Mayfield Save A Lot
Former Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox will be in Mayfield on Wednesday to lend a helping hand to the community. The Grammy-nominated country music singer will be at Save A Lot bagging groceries and helping customers. LeVox will be at the store from 3 to 4:30 pm. A special...
