The Kentucky Recreation and Park Society recently met for their annual State Conference and Trade Show at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. Department of the Year Awards are given each year to recognize a recreation department or agency who has demonstrated outstanding contributions in leisure services. These departments have shown innovative programs and demonstrated outstanding achievement in one or more areas that are inclusive of all facets of parks and recreation programs.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO