Community celebrates life of Eddie Hicks

HENDERSON — Eddie Hicks’ name is synonymous with football in Henderson and Greenville, where he starred for East Carolina University’s team from 1975-78. Football meant a great deal to Hicks and that was plain to see, visually, during his memorial service Saturday afternoon at Vance-Granville Community College.

The photo on the front of the printed program, which was also displayed on a projector in the college’s auditorium, showed Hicks waving to fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium the 2014 weekend he was inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame.

The color of Hicks’ casket might also have said something of his loyalty. It was purple with golden accents.

But football was seldom mentioned Saturday as Henderson and Vance County said goodbye to Hicks, who passed away last week at the age of 67.

Instead, Hicks was remembered for his service to Henderson and beyond. But especially to Henderson, where he was well known for working with the Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks Department and being a devoted member of Kesler Temple AME Zion Church.

“Eddie Hicks believed that the neighborhood was a broad expanse,” said the Rev. Lawrence R. White, “that it did not have a certain color, did not have a certain income level, did not have a certain educational level. To him, he demonstrated by his life it was the [entire] neighborhood and he had to do what he could to make a difference.”

White was the final speaker of the service, following the likes of city and county representatives that included the Henderson Masonic Lodge, City Manager Terrell Blackmon, Vance County Commissioner Dan Brummitt, Sheriff Curtis Brame,

Police Chief Marcus Barrow, and City Councilwoman Melissa Elliott.

The Rev. Frank Sossamon was seated just behind Hicks’ casket and State Rep. Terry Garrison sent words of condolence on behalf of House District 32 and the General Assembly.

Hicks hailed from College Street on Flint Hill, but the picture that White gracefully painted was one of Hicks seeing all of Vance County as his neighborhood.

Representing Kesler Temple, Calvin Thompson noted that Hicks “did not discriminate in helping anybody.”

After a recording of “Walk Around Heaven” was played, Thompson posited that, no, Hicks was more likely to be running around heaven.

Brummitt said Hicks went the extra mile to help in any way he could and sought to pass onto local youth, often through coaching, the importance of responsibility and making a positive impact.

Elliott asked the crowd that filled the auditorium to rise to their feet to show appreciation for Hicks. They obliged and Elliott recited the Bible verse from Matthew that proclaims, “The greatest among you shall be your servant.”

Hicks regularly volunteered with the Gang Free Inc. nonprofit that Elliott founded, always ready at a moment’s notice, helping as recently as two weeks ago unload a truckload of food and produce to be distributed locally.

“Eddie was the greatest servant I have ever seen in my entire life,” said Elliott.

Chief Barrow foresees there being moments in the near future — when a gate needs to be unlocked or when fundraisers aren’t quite as productive without the top community salesman — where Hicks’ absence will really be noticed and his presence missed.

Sheriff Brame recalled the time when his Vance Senior High football team traveled to Greenville to watch Hicks suit up for ECU, and Hicks took the time to venture over to the stands to greet the contingent from Henderson.

They remembered Hicks’ generosity. They remembered his smile.

Some moments Saturday were still profoundly sad.

Evelyn Couch, who sang “If I Can Help Somebody,” said softly, “I love you, Eddie baby. I’m going to miss you.”

The Rev. Roy Burroughs, Robert Foster and Gene Perry also contributed stirring musical tributes.

The Rev. Dr. J.C. White offered the prayer of comfort, declaring that Hicks was a “friend to everyone.”

And Hicks’ godson Kendrick Vann, the Recreation and Parks Department director, stayed by the side of Hicks’ wife Jacqueline upon her entry to the auditorium, and exit. Several of the speakers thanked Jackie for sharing her husband with the community and as the service concluded, she extended an impromptu “thank you” back to the attendees.

Lawrence White finished his remarks by quoting the Greek mathematician Archimedes, who said, “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.”

“Eddie Hicks found a place to stand and he moved the neighborhood,” White said. “He moved Vance County. And he has moved us in a position where that we can see the greatness and the power of God through the life of a humble man. God bless you.

“May we embrace the neighborhood.”