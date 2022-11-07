Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
Polls show most Jewish voters backed Democrats, animated by democracy and abortion concerns
(JTA) — A poll of Jewish voters showed them overwhelmingly listing abortion rights and risks to democracy as their top issues when they voted in midterm elections. The poll commissioned by J Street and another exit poll conducted on behalf of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press also showed substantial majorities of Jews voting Democratic, although they differed on how big the majorities were. That is commensurate with Jewish voting in the past, which favors Democrats two-to-one generally.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Republican Lee Zeldin says ‘very close margin’ proves New Yorkers ‘are hitting their breaking point’
Following his loss to New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Tuesday’s election, Jewish Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin sounded an upbeat note on the accomplishments of his campaign. “This race was a once in a generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of blue states,” Zeldin,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hochul defeats Jewish Republican challenger Zeldin in New York gubernatorial race
Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul comfortably defeated Jewish Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, garnering 55% of the vote as of 11:25 p.m., according to The Associated Press. She tweeted that she is “deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York.” Her projected margin of victory defied polls that had anticipated a potential dramatic comeback by Zeldin in the days leading up to the election.
Cleveland Jewish News
5 quick takeaways for American Jews from the 2022 midterm elections
(JTA) — The overarching narrative from Tuesday night’s pivotal midterm election slate was clear by Wednesday morning: the Republican Party’s hopes of a sweeping red wave have been dashed. But how did the issues and candidates that Jewish Americans were watching most closely fare? Here are our...
Cleveland Jewish News
Elaine Luria, Jewish Democrat on the Jan. 6 committee, loses House race in Virginia
(JTA) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a moderate Democrat who cites her Jewishness and saw her profile grow as a member of the House committee overseeing the investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, lost her bid for reelection in a Virginia swing district. Luria, a former Navy commander, lost...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria loses seat in Virginia
One of the few wins on election night for Republicans unseated Jewish Democrat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) when she was defeated by her challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, in a competitive race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans defeated Luria with 52% to 48% in a race that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican J.D. Vance wins competitive Ohio Senate race
Author, venture capitalist and political commentator J.D. Vance defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) to win the open Senate seat being vacated by longtime Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Ryan conceded the race to Vance Tuesday night with Vance leading 54% to Ryan’s 46%. Vance, a first-time candidate, defeated Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Would Jews prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024?
The midterm elections have left Americans more divided than ever. That’s the conclusion drawn by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin about the mixed results, that will likely result in a divided government in Washington. On this episode of “Top Story,” Tobin argues that the outcome reinforced the sense that partisanship, not candidates, is what determines how most Americans vote. In his view, this feeling will only further deepen a partisan divide that has become something of a political tribal culture war.
Republicans redirect hopes for Senate majority on Georgia runoff
Vote tallies continue in both Arizona and Nevada with no clear timeline for determining winners.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP's US Senate seat in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a...
Cleveland Jewish News
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cleveland Jewish News
Brown retains U.S. House District 11 seat
Incumbent Shontel Brown retained her seat representing the U.S. House District 11, beating challenger Eric J. Brewer on Nov. 8, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Brown received 162,154 votes, or 77.6%, to Brewer’s 46,862 votes, or 22.4%. Brown, 47, is a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chuck Schumer reelected, making him New York’s longest serving senator
(New York Jewish Week) — Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, was reelected for a fifth consecutive term, making him New York’s longest-serving senator. The 71-year-old Senate majority leader easily defeated his Republican opponent, Joe Pinion, who was a host on the conservative news network Newsmax. While Schumer’s role...
Cleveland Jewish News
Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race in which opponent faced antisemitism accusations
Democratic candidate and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro convincingly won his gubernatorial race against retired army colonel and State Senator Doug Mastriano, garnering 56% of the vote as of 10:45 p.m. ET. Mastriano had been dogged by accusations of antisemitism based on his association with the social media platform Gab,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Georgia Senate race goes to runoff once again
For the second election in a row, the competitive Georgia Senate race will go to a runoff next month after neither candidate secured enough to meet the threshold to win the seat. Votes continued to be counted into early afternoon on Wednesday before the runoff was announced between incumbent Sen....
Cleveland Jewish News
John Fetterman defeats Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won Tuesday’s race for the state’s open Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), overcoming a late push by television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman defeated Dr. Oz with 50% of the vote to 48%, in a race that pitted a liberal...
Cleveland Jewish News
After receiving official election results, Herzog sets date to grant mandate
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday received the official results of last week’s national elections from Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Yitzhak Amit, and said he intends to hand out the mandate to form the next government on Sunday. “Nearly five million citizens voted in the elections to the...
Justice Barrett gets standing O: 'Nice to have a lot of noise not made by protesters outside my house'
'It’s really nice to have a lot of noise not made by protestors outside my house.' Justice Amy Coney Barrett told a crowd that gave her a standing ovation Thursday evening.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
Comments / 0