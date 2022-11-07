ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'

Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Polls show most Jewish voters backed Democrats, animated by democracy and abortion concerns

(JTA) — A poll of Jewish voters showed them overwhelmingly listing abortion rights and risks to democracy as their top issues when they voted in midterm elections. The poll commissioned by J Street and another exit poll conducted on behalf of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press also showed substantial majorities of Jews voting Democratic, although they differed on how big the majorities were. That is commensurate with Jewish voting in the past, which favors Democrats two-to-one generally.
Cleveland Jewish News

Hochul defeats Jewish Republican challenger Zeldin in New York gubernatorial race

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul comfortably defeated Jewish Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, garnering 55% of the vote as of 11:25 p.m., according to The Associated Press. She tweeted that she is “deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York.” Her projected margin of victory defied polls that had anticipated a potential dramatic comeback by Zeldin in the days leading up to the election.
Cleveland Jewish News

5 quick takeaways for American Jews from the 2022 midterm elections

(JTA) — The overarching narrative from Tuesday night’s pivotal midterm election slate was clear by Wednesday morning: the Republican Party’s hopes of a sweeping red wave have been dashed. But how did the issues and candidates that Jewish Americans were watching most closely fare? Here are our...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria loses seat in Virginia

One of the few wins on election night for Republicans unseated Jewish Democrat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) when she was defeated by her challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, in a competitive race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans defeated Luria with 52% to 48% in a race that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Republican J.D. Vance wins competitive Ohio Senate race

Author, venture capitalist and political commentator J.D. Vance defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) to win the open Senate seat being vacated by longtime Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Ryan conceded the race to Vance Tuesday night with Vance leading 54% to Ryan’s 46%. Vance, a first-time candidate, defeated Jewish...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Would Jews prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024?

The midterm elections have left Americans more divided than ever. That’s the conclusion drawn by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin about the mixed results, that will likely result in a divided government in Washington. On this episode of “Top Story,” Tobin argues that the outcome reinforced the sense that partisanship, not candidates, is what determines how most Americans vote. In his view, this feeling will only further deepen a partisan divide that has become something of a political tribal culture war.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP's US Senate seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support

(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cleveland Jewish News

Brown retains U.S. House District 11 seat

Incumbent Shontel Brown retained her seat representing the U.S. House District 11, beating challenger Eric J. Brewer on Nov. 8, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Brown received 162,154 votes, or 77.6%, to Brewer’s 46,862 votes, or 22.4%. Brown, 47, is a...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chuck Schumer reelected, making him New York’s longest serving senator

(New York Jewish Week) — Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, was reelected for a fifth consecutive term, making him New York’s longest-serving senator. The 71-year-old Senate majority leader easily defeated his Republican opponent, Joe Pinion, who was a host on the conservative news network Newsmax. While Schumer’s role...
NEW YORK STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Georgia Senate race goes to runoff once again

For the second election in a row, the competitive Georgia Senate race will go to a runoff next month after neither candidate secured enough to meet the threshold to win the seat. Votes continued to be counted into early afternoon on Wednesday before the runoff was announced between incumbent Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

John Fetterman defeats Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won Tuesday’s race for the state’s open Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), overcoming a late push by television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman defeated Dr. Oz with 50% of the vote to 48%, in a race that pitted a liberal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

After receiving official election results, Herzog sets date to grant mandate

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday received the official results of last week’s national elections from Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Yitzhak Amit, and said he intends to hand out the mandate to form the next government on Sunday. “Nearly five million citizens voted in the elections to the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy